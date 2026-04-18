Pass the Cards, Please: The Rise of Illegal Gambling in Solomon Islands

Inside the smoky shelters of Honiara, Solomon Islands, a fast-paced street card game called Pass is booming. Driven by high unemployment and the need for supplementary income, residents of all ages are risking their money for a chance at big payouts, while authorities struggle to contain the spread of these clandestine gambling dens. This article explores the motivations behind participation, the economic drivers, and the challenges faced by law enforcement in combating this growing phenomenon.

In the bustling capital of Honiara , Solomon Islands , a clandestine card game known as Pass has surged in popularity, drawing in a diverse demographic from students to seasoned professionals. This fast-paced, street-level gambling operation thrives within the shadows of smoky, makeshift shelters, offering the tantalizing prospect of significant financial gains while simultaneously posing the risk of substantial losses.

Dozens of these illicit gambling dens are scattered throughout the city, with new ones constantly emerging, underscoring the pervasive nature of this trend. Authorities are actively attempting to curb these games, yet the allure of Pass, with its promise of quick riches, has captivated a wide spectrum of Solomon Islanders. The game itself is deceptively simple: players are dealt seven cards, and the dealer reveals a central six. The objective is to sequentially play cards higher or lower than the revealed card, with players announcing Pass if they are unable to make a play. The first player to successfully discard all their cards claims the pot, minus a small fee for the dealer. With rounds occurring at an astonishing pace, up to 30 per hour, fortunes can be made or lost in mere minutes. Irene, a 43-year-old teacher, exemplifies the complex motivations behind participation. Despite acknowledging the detrimental nature of gambling, stating, "Gambling is a bad thing. Sometimes, other people who don’t have money steal from mothers," she continues to play. She reveals that her livelihood is intrinsically linked to the game, having earned SBD$500 (approximately $62) in the past week, a sum that closely rivals her teacher's salary. For many, like Irene, Pass represents a crucial, albeit risky, avenue for supplementing meager formal incomes and supporting families. This sentiment is echoed by the younger generation, with 19-year-old Ben, a dealer at Irene's table, having started at 15 to cover his school fees and now earning SBD$500 weekly. The operators, such as 29-year-old Gordon, find Pass exceptionally lucrative, with his three tables generating an impressive SBD$30,000 weekly turnover, augmented by providing free cigarettes and betel nut to loyal patrons. Others, like 29-year-old Madlyn, view Pass as a social outlet, engaging in the game nightly and celebrating small victories with packets of cigarettes and meals. Phillip Subu, a prominent youth advocate, identifies the rampant unemployment in Honiara as the primary catalyst for Pass's proliferation. He states, "It’s getting out of hand because a lot of people here in Honiara don’t have employment. The biggest cause is unemployment." He further elaborates that the game has become a survival mechanism, making it exceedingly difficult to eradicate. While official unemployment statistics are scarce, youth unemployment in Honiara is estimated to be between 12% and 15%. The influx of young people seeking opportunities often leads them to informal employment, crime, and now, Pass. Even small business owners, like shopkeepers John and Piwen, have established Pass tables to supplement their income, with dealers, often local women, earning more than public servants to cover food and bills. Despite the palpable energy and occasional fear of police raids, the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts remains questionable. The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) initiated Operation Stopem Gambling, leading to raids and arrests, yet no recorded player convictions or significant penalties have been enforced, leaving participants to risk a $100 fine





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