Passenger Dies After Bus Rolls Over on Bruce Highway in North Queensland

A passenger has died and several others have been injured after a bus rolled over on the Bruce Highway in North Queensland. The bus was travelling southbound on a Cairns-to-Airlie Beach route when it left the roadway at Gumlu.

A passenger has died and several others have been injured after a bus rolled over on the Bruce Highway in North Queensland . Queensland Police arrived at the scene just after 4:30pm.

A police spokesperson said the bus, driven by a 70-year-old Mackay man, was travelling southbound on a Cairns-to-Airlie Beach route when it left the roadway at Gumlu. One was taken to Townsville University Hospital by helicopter, while the other was taken to Ayr Hospital via ambulance. Four other people have been transferred to Bowen, also in a stable condition. A spokesperson for FlixBus, the operator of the bus, said they were 'heartbroken' to learn a passenger had died.

'Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,' they said. 'We are working closely with the local authorities and the police to determine the cause of the accident as quickly as possible. The coach operator is working closely with Queensland Police, emergency services, and local authorities as they investigate the cause of the accident.

' Police said the Bruce Highway was closed in both directions and warned motorists to avoid the area or expect long delays





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Bus Accident Bruce Highway North Queensland Flixbus Queensland Police Townsville University Hospital Ayr Hospital Bowen Gumlu Cairns-To-Airlie Beach Route Helicopter Ambulance Stable Condition Local Authorities Police Investigation Cause Of The Accident

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