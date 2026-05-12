Passengers Evacuated From Dutch Cruise Ship in Hantavirus Outbreak

After the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius detected hantavirus, the last passengers were safely evacuated. Four Australians, one Australian resident, and a New Zealand citizen arrived in the Netherlands for quarantine.

The Dutch government has evacuated the last passengers from MV Hondius, having detected hantavirus among eight confirmed cases. Four Australians and a New Zealand citizen are isolated in the Netherlands while being traced back to Argentina .

The virus' incubation period triggered by the Andes strain makes tracking travel difficult. Authorities suspect contact with landfill waste and rodents in Ushuaia, Argentina. Local authorities accuse the Argentinian government of scapegoating the town, damaging the country's tourism industry





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Dutch Cruise Ship Hantavirus Argentina Chile Uruguay Landfill Waste Ushuaia Argentina

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