Flight Centre is investigating a cyber breach at a third-party accommodation booking system that may have exposed a significant number of customer records, including limited passport details. The company says credit card and banking details remain unaffected and is notifying authorities.

Flight Centre is investigating a cyber breach at a third-party accommodation booking system used by several of its booking agencies. The Brisbane-based travel giant said unknown persons may have accessed a significant number of customer records.

Some of the exposed data includes limited passport details, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and in rare cases health or mobility information. The company reported the incident to the ASX on Thursday. It said it discovered unusual activity within the third-party accommodation system. The system is used by Flight Centre, Travel Associates, Cruiseabout and some independent agents.

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Flight Centre customer records breached

Flight Centre said it does not yet know how many customer records have actually been extracted. Early findings indicate most of the accessed records comprise only customer names and some basic travel information. A very small percentage is believed to include the more sensitive details such as limited passport details. Credit card, payment or banking details remain unaffected at this stage, according to the company.

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It is not clear exactly when the breach was discovered. Flight Centre said it responded by working with the third-party service to enhance system security and contain the unusual activity. The travel agency said it is working with cybersecurity experts to understand the full nature and extent of the breach. It has engaged external specialists including cyber security incident partner Mandiant.

Flight Centre is also in the process of notifying the relevant authorities. Customers with existing accommodation bookings through Flight Centre leisure brands can continue their travel plans as normal. The company said it would be contacting affected customers while investigations continue. Flight Centre declined to comment further.

Flight Centre warns customers about security

Flight Centre warned customers to be alert to unexpected emails, calls or messages about their bookings. It advised people not to click on links, open attachments or share personal information, passwords or payment details in response. The company apologised to affected customers, noting that an incident like this can be unsettling. Flight Centre is the latest Australian company to suffer a major security breach.

Origin was hit this year, Qantas in 2025, and both Optus and Medibank experienced mass breaches in 2022. Australians have been warned to expect an increase in future data breaches due to critical software flaws affecting government websites and other platforms.