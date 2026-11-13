Pat Cummins Denies Sandpaper Knowledge in 80-Minute Press Conference

Pat Cummins spoke for 80 minutes at a press conference, denying he or other bowlers knew about the sandpaper plan and rejecting Usman Khawaja's version of events, while addressing wider cultural issues in Australian cricket.

Pat Cummins spoke for about 80 minutes at a press conference on Friday, of which two minutes were a prepared statement. He denied that he or the other bowlers knew about any plan for illegal acts, let alone were involved in such planning.

Cummins Denies Knowledge of Sandpaper

He said he did not know sandpaper was being used to tamper with the ball, and that Usman Khawaja's version of events is incorrect. Cummins answered all questions until they dried up, as he had promised. He was candid and consistent, and most importantly conveyed the impression of speaking without fear. At the beginning he looked nervous and tearful and so very, very young.

Also read Pat Cummins denies Usman Khawaja sandpaper claims as 100 per cent wrong

He smiled through whatever other emotion was boiling inside him, disarming with charm and eloquence and just enough humour for the situation. He lifted the lid on cricket's uncomfortable history with ball tampering, detailing specific examples he had seen within Test and Sheffield Shield cricket. He said he believed Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were punished much too harshly by Cricket Australia.

He spoke to the 2018 Australian team's ugly underbelly, addressed allegations of systemic racism within the sport, and spoke about the culture of casual verbal abuse that stretched all the way to suburban club cricket. Cummins acknowledged the team had, through its win-at-all-costs attitude, pushed the boundaries bit by bit until the sandpaper they used in the nets and on their bats ended up in Cameron Bancroft's pocket on the field.

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He painted a nuanced picture of a continuum of ball management, where the line between legal and illegal was blurred, just as Australia had been blurring the line in other aspects of their conduct. He said he had been uncomfortable with how Australia had walked that fabled line, and had helped to change that culture since he became captain. On Khawaja's book Sabr, Cummins said: That was news to me this week. I had no idea.

Cummins Questions Khawaja's Account

Even chatting to a couple of the guys, that was a revelation to ourselves. That was one of the things that really surprised us because that doesn't happen anymore; the umpires give the ball to you out in the middle. Cummins suggested the past eight years have weighed on Khawaja, and hinted that may be because Khawaja specifically knew about the plan to bring sandpaper onto the field and even warned Cameron Bancroft to be careful.

Cummins provided a detailed floor plan of the Newlands dressing rooms, and mustered a laugh despite his obvious distaste for the cameras which captured him and his wife conversing on the street. He pledged to be as open as possible, to dig into the game's nuances, to explain as much of what happened in that Cape Town Test match as he could.

His verdict, repeated multiple times with precise wording, was clear: Pat Cummins did not know sandpaper was being used to tamper with the ball, and Usman Khawaja's version of events is incorrect. Was he telling the truth? Who really knows. David Warner says he wasn't.

The technicality Cummins and his fellow bowlers have relied upon since their first statement of denial in 2021 was that they did not know sandpaper had been brought out onto the field. Those words have been repeated often this week, presented carefully each time.

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Disputed Facts About Sideline Tampering

By Khawaja's version of events, as printed in his book Sabr, that leaves some wriggle room in which perhaps there was wider knowledge sandpaper was being used on the sidelines in breaks of play when the umpire had left the ball on the boundary. Somewhere in the SuperSport archives there will surely be footage of the players coming onto the ground after the breaks in play during that series, and surely in that it will be clear to see precisely when the ball is exchanged between umpire and players.

The bad news is that is just about the only fact that can be checked. Everything else is hearsay, one man's word against another, a civil war whose weapons are alternate offerings of my truth and my story. Cummins himself was glib when he said we were all interviewed in Cricket Australia's inquiry at the time, when they weren't.

He appeared a bit unclear on the law about intentionally throwing the ball into the ground to rough it up, suggesting it was legal when it wasn't. These and many more issues will be picked apart. Warner said on Fox Cricket he would not be able to move on until the truth came out. The truth, he says, is what is written in Khawaja's book.

Warner was given the opportunity to expound on that truth in his own words, but did not take it, suggesting instead a future book of his own would eventually do that job. He also said he believed Cummins threw Khawaja under the bus. This just days after Khawaja had to deny he had thrown Cummins and co under the bus. At this point, there is not a member of the Australian cricket team who does not reside beneath a bus.

Public Fatigue With Ongoing Controversy

Social media reaction to Cummins's conference suggests the Australian public, growing increasingly fatigued by it all, has long since made up its mind on what really went on in Cape Town and is past the point of being swayed by new information. The biggest error of the Cummins Q and A was his belief that his appearance would allow everyone to draw a line under the affair and move on. That's not happening.

We're dealing with hurt feelings here, fractured relationships and bruised egos and nebulous concepts of truth and justice. You better pick your side, if you haven't already, because this is never going away. At some point, most likely when all of these players are comfortable in retirement and these squabbles make up part of the nostalgia tour rather than dominate the discourse, we may wonder what all the fuss was about.

But for now, the debate continues, with no clear resolution in sight.