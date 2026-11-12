Pat Cummins faces leadership test as Khawaja claims divide Australian cricket

Usman Khawaja's memoir claims the whole team knew about sandpaper use in 2018. Captain Pat Cummins must unite a dressing room and rebuild public trust amid scepticism.

Pat Cummins faces one of the biggest leadership tests of his career as he attempts to unite a divided Australian dressing room and rebuild public trust in the national men's team.

The fall-out from Usman Khawaja's memoir and David Warner's social media posts has left Australian cricket bruised, with the public viewing the team as cheats and lying cheats. Cummins has nearly always met the moment in the 15 years since he was presented with his baggy green in Johannesburg. Friday is as big a test of his leadership as those moments.

Also read Khawaja cancels TV and radio book interviews after refusing to answer Cummins question

His task now as Test captain is to unite a dressing room and re-unify Australian cricket after a bruising week for the game. The central issue is Khawaja's claim that the whole team knew sandpaper was being used during the 2018 tour of South Africa. The investigation by Cricket Australia at the time left many gaps, which Khawaja's warts-and-all memoir and Warner's posts have filled.

Warner is likely to say more on Friday when he suits up in the Kayo Sports commentary box in Perth for the opening one-day international against England. Warner quickly backed Khawaja's version, as has one of the tour's bowlers, Chadd Sayers, while an as-yet unnamed squad member made similar confirmations to Cricinfo. That makes four. Mitchell Starc reiterated his denial this week.

Cummins has been adamant from the start that he did not know about the sandpaper plot. He was a signatory to the statement made by the rest of the Cape Town attack. One of Cummins' problems is that many in the public do not believe him or the fast bowlers. There is enough scepticism that a body language expert gave analysis on Starc's and Khawaja's media appearances this week to assess the veracity of their comments.

Some will never give Cummins the chance, based on their disagreement with his progressive politics, but even more fair-minded cricket followers are sceptical of the idea a bowler would not know if the condition of their only tool of the trade was altered. Cummins is wedged.

The more emphatic he is to convince the doubters, and support his fellow bowlers, the more he runs the risk of disenfranchising Steve Smith, one of the three players who copped lengthy bans over the scandal. Smith is central to Cummins' ambitions for the team in the next eight months in their goal of conquering India in India and ending what will be a 26-year drought in England.

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He remains the team's best batter in a troublesome top six, an excellent slipper, and his onfield tactical acumen alleviates much of the pressure on Cummins as a bowling captain. Smith has been silent on the matter as he recuperates from a neck injury in his adopted home of New York.

Any schadenfreude Smith felt when Khawaja's claims were first aired must surely have faded the longer the issue has dragged on, and the closer it gets to his arrival back home. He is likely to arrive early next week when he joins NSW teammates as he prepares for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Not everyone around the team is convinced Smith's neck injury was the sole reason he withdrew from the recent decider in Cape Town, Australia's first Test at the venue since the tumult of 2018. There are concerns how the dredging of the past is affecting him. Smith can shed more light on these matters if the plans for him to speak publicly next week in Sydney go ahead.

Pat Cummins Leadership Test Ball Tampering

Eight-and-a-half years later, current Test captain Pat Cummins has been handed a difficult situation of his own. Australia captain can confront ball tampering scandal with transparency about former team environment and how its members made their choices.

Smith had helped in its preparation, as captain of an Australia team whose ball tampering experiments on their tour of South Africa had got out of control, but it was always questionable that CA limited the blame to Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Usman Khawaja's recent revelations have added context that Smith adamantly took the fall to spare others.

It is not in truth good leadership to perpetuate a lie, but Smith would reasonably have believed that his first job was to protect his men. Sometimes, you just have to tuck in. Khawaja's book details the 2018 team's actions and has denied the same luxury to active players Cummins, Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. That doesn't make Khawaja's actions wrong.

It's a miracle that Cummins wasn't a major player in the 2018 drama: the junior corner of the bowling quartet, recently back from six years of injury. But as the leader now, he has to lead. He has a technique as captain to brush off unwelcome questions: a broad smile and a shake of the head, a few words of non-engagement with the premise, stifling the query before it draws breath. He used this on.

'It's obviously a long time ago. All the investigations, everything was done back then. Answered every question a million times … all I can say is as a group we've moved on.

Australian Cricket Sandpaper Team Knowledge

' Players moving on is irrelevant, not when they retain a duty to a public with a justified interest in the behaviour of their national team. Not when that getting reverse swing by any means was a team-wide policy driven from the coaches down, and that sandpaper featured openly in experiments and conversations in the dressing rooms of at least two Tests. Perhaps all of this is an interpretation issue, where information is congruent but appears contradictory.

From the Khawaja or Warner lens, tampering was for the team's gain, and everyone knew that some form of it happened, thus it was a team act. Other players by contrast might believe that a background awareness of shenanigans, or some overheard hyperbole in the rooms, does not make them complicit in a specific escalation, especially not such a blatant and clownish one as mid-session whipping out a bright yellow carpentry aid.

Even a team with a formalised tampering policy wouldn't require 15 players to sit in a lunchtime circle and get collectively granular. Players who didn't tick off that colossally stupid call would have some claim to leave blame to those who did. There is room for both realities to be true enough, animated by the vested interests of those who believe them. But if it is a perspective clash, the players denying involvement need to explain theirs.

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What they didn't know is no longer relevant; what they did know is. What did they think was happening in their team? If they didn't hear conversations about sandpaper, what conversations do they remember? Did meetings feature coaches exhorting them to get the ball swinging, and what did they understand this to mean?

How did they think teammates carried out those directions? When the ball reversed all day in Port Elizabeth, with even Marsh bending it, what did they think was happening? What questions did they ask, or choose not to ask? Could they have been unaware of its condition?

Or unaware of how its condition came about? Was this lack of awareness cultivated or incidental? Not many people believe their denials anyway, and without detail, none will. Acknowledging the broader presence of ball tampering in that era might improve that.

Ball Tampering Lies Cover Up

More fudging will not. It has been the source of all of this trouble since day one, when Smith and Bancroft lied in their press conference about using bat tape rather than sandpaper, a fruitless attempt to deflate the seriousness by a whisker.

CA cited this lie as a factor in their punishment while following the same impulse to minimise, fixing the formal investigation's scope so its findings would implicate only three players during one match, and avoid looking at everything else. Now, despite full turnover at the top since that sham, CA carries on backing their old review, dead-batting the need to finally get things in the open.

'I don't think there's anything that can be gained from it,' said CEO Todd Greenberg while living the counterfactual, inhabiting a world that could have been better for all involved. He cites conflicting accounts as a reason that scrutiny is pointless, rather than an essential way to let the public make up their own minds. Since the beginning, nobody in this story has spoken plainly. A land of abstraction, obfuscation, passive tense.

The team's coach at the time, Darren Lehmann, on ABC Radio last week: so many words, so little said. Starc this week: 'we weren't aware of things being taken on the field, that's where I'll leave it,' also leaving vacant fields for conjecture about what he was aware of. There is: 'It's 100% accurate,' without ever naming what 'it' is. Khawaja himself started strong with 'It was all of us,' then became tongue-tied when asked to specify who that implicates.

Everyone is staring in the mirror, clutching a candle, afraid of who will appear if they speak a name. This is why Cummins has to do it, once and for good. Ball tampering is not high on the ranking of mortal sins. Refusing to confront this shabby episode is the only reason it still has such ferocious life.

The Australian captain can put an end to it. Whether friendships forged under the baggy green are lost forever is a matter for Khawaja and his former teammates to discuss. Of more significance is how Cummins addresses the central premise of Khawaja's claims: that the whole team knew sandpaper was being used.

Perhaps Cummins can give ground on Khawaja's argument that the entire team was complicit as they all stood to gain from an illegally altered ball that hooped around corners. The fining of every player in an XI for a slow over rate is an example of cricket's one-in, all-in approach to certain indiscretions. What would be more surprising is a confession to knowledge of the sandpaper plot when Cummins has been adamant from the start he did not know.

Pat Cummins Legacy Australian Cricket

Australian cricket missed that opportunity to take the skeletons out of the closet. They have the chance again. How the Australian team performs in India and England will define Cummins' legacy on the field. How he handles his state of the union on Friday may well define his legacy off it.

I don't know a bowler who hasn't licked, flicked, scratched or slobbered on a ball.