Pat Cummins faces leadership test as Khawaja sandpaper claims divide Australian cricket

Pat Cummins must unite a divided dressing room after Usman Khawaja's memoir and David Warner's posts renewed scrutiny of the 2018 sandpaper scandal.

Pat Cummins faces the biggest leadership test of his captaincy on Friday as Australian cricket reels from a bruising week. Cummins has won big matches with bat and ball, advocated on climate change and defended teammates after Justin Langer's axing.

Friday is as big a test as any of those moments. Cummins has nearly always met the moment in the 15 years since he received his baggy green in Johannesburg. His task now as Test captain is to unite a dressing room and re-unify Australian cricket. For all the work done to rebuild the national men's team's reputation, the prevailing public view this week is that the side are cheats.

Also read Khawaja cancels TV and radio book interviews after refusing to answer Cummins question

Sandpaper Scandal Gaps Filled

Lying cheats as well. Cricket Australia's hasty 2018 investigation left many gaps. Usman Khawaja's warts-and-all memoir and David Warner's social media posts have filled them. Warner is likely to say more on Friday when he appears in the Kayo Sports commentary box in Perth for the opening one-day international against England.

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The scandal remains one of Australian sport's biggest. Whether friendships forged under the baggy green are lost forever is a matter for Khawaja and his former teammates. Of more significance is how Cummins addresses the central premise of Khawaja's claims: that the whole team knew sandpaper was being used. Perhaps Cummins can give ground on Khawaja's argument that the entire team was complicit, as all stood to gain from an illegally altered ball that hooped around corners.

The fining of every player in an XI for a slow over rate shows cricket's one-in, all-in approach to certain indiscretions. A confession to knowledge of the sandpaper plot would be more surprising, as Cummins has been adamant from the start he did not know. He was a signatory to the statement made by the rest of the Cape Town attack. Australian cricket missed that chance to clear the skeletons.

Public Skepticism Towards Cummins

They have the chance again. One of Cummins' problems is many in the public do not believe him or the fast bowlers. Scepticism was enough that a body language expert analysed Starc's and Khawaja's media appearances this week to assess their veracity. Some will never give Cummins a chance due to his progressive politics, but even more fair-minded followers doubt a bowler would not know if the condition of their only tool was altered.

Cummins is wedged. The more emphatic he is to convince doubters and support his bowlers, the more he risks disenfranchising Steve Smith, one of three players who copped lengthy bans. Smith is central to Cummins' ambitions over the next eight months: conquering India in India and ending a 26-year drought in England. He remains the team's best batter in a troublesome top six, an excellent slipper, and his tactical acumen eases pressure on Cummins as a bowling captain.

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Smith, the former captain, has been silent while recuperating from a neck injury in New York. Any schadenfreude when Khawaja's claims first aired must have faded as the issue dragged on. He is likely to return home early next week to join NSW teammates and prepare for the Test series against New Zealand.

Smith Injury and Public Comments

Not everyone around the team is convinced the neck injury was the sole reason he withdrew from the recent decider in Cape Town, Australia's first Test there since 2018, and there are concerns about how dredging the past affects him. Smith can shed more light if plans for him to speak publicly next week in Sydney go ahead. How Australia performs in India and England will define Cummins' legacy on the field.

How he handles his state of the union on Friday may define his legacy off it. As one observer noted, I don't know a bowler who hasn't licked, flicked, scratched or slobbered on a ball.