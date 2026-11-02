McDonald and Cummins reflect on Australia's batting woes after 2-1 series loss to South Africa

Australia coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins address the team's recurring batting collapses following a 2-1 series defeat to South Africa, highlighting both frustrations and glimmers of hope from emerging performers.

Australia has suffered a 2-1 series defeat to South Africa, with the pattern of repeated batting collapse s costing the tourists dearly. The team was 4-95 or worse in 14 of its past 25 Test innings, and that brittleness was exposed again as the side crumbled to 8-62 while batting to win the match at Newlands.

Coach Andrew McDonald insists the batting unit is in a better place now than before the tour, despite admitting the team underperformed. He pointed to the performances of Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, and Josh Inglis as reasons for legitimate positivity, noting that the latter two scored centuries. For Josh Inglis to step up at late notice in Cape Town was exciting, according to McDonald.

Also read Australia Exposed by South Africa; Captain Pat Cummins Calls for Change Amid Rank Drop

He has been a batter carried around with the squad for a while, and his recent performances offer a contrast to the surrounding negativity. It is exciting to see him, Cameron Green, and even Matthew Renshaw shining in difficult conditions. McDonald also acknowledged that selectors face tough decisions around the age profile of the team.

With 23-year-old Cooper Connolly playing his second Test in Cape Town and Sam Konstas firing in the Sheffield Shield, the balance between experience and youth is becoming increasingly critical for future selection. Beyond specific turning points, McDonald identified Australia's inability to build a big first-innings lead in Cape Town as a major moment. Starting day three at close to parity with four wickets down hurt the team significantly.

Coach Highlights Batting Positives

He stressed that not all fault lay with the batters, as the bowlers failed to put a final nail in South Africa on day four. Pat Cummins stated that this is a very good side and has been an excellent bowling unit for a long time.

However, even the bowlers failed to trouble South Africa at crucial times. The Proteas batters had a clear plan in the second innings to let short balls go and make the Australians bowl to them. Cummins noted it was hard to discern any plan from the Australian batters in their second innings in Cape Town.

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The Australian batting has not carried its weight for some time, and a team holding a substantial first-innings lead does not fold for 111 in the second innings if the batting is sound. The scoreboard does not lie, he added, taking no pleasure in the assessment. With straight shooters like Ian Chappell, Keith Stackpole, and Rod Marsh, Cummins recalled that dressing rooms in the past never allowed players to pretend they were just unlucky.

The approach was always to shape up or ship out. He sees talent and good intent in the current room but recognizes the bubble effect. Inside the team bubble, every failure feels like bad luck. From the outside, it looks different.

Plenty thought bowling first on a good Cape Town pitch was a mistake. Kagiso Rabada running through the top order was likely the biggest factor, compounded by batting last on a surface that historically helps spin late. This self-inflicted double whammy was highlighted by the fact Australia beat South Africa without Rabada in Durban. That victory flattered the touring side more than it should have.

The Age Profile Dilemma

For years, selectors have patched the batting with experienced first-class players who look reliable on paper. The result is a middle order heavy with age and short on resilience. Names of Michael Hussey and Adam Gilchrist are often used to defend this approach. Hussey made mountains of runs for Western Australia but was stuck behind one of the best lineups ever.

Gilchrist went across the Nullarbor because New South Wales would not give him a regular game. Both were once-in-a-generation players blocked by circumstance. You cannot build a selection policy on such exceptions. The states are not blameless either, picking safe experience over potential.

This shapes a national panel choosing from a pool formed by caution. Matt Renshaw's 369 runs at an average of 61.5 was the best news of the tour. He first played for Australia at age 20, making 184 against Pakistan at the SCG, then got dropped three times. It was nine years before he made his second hundred.

Patience works, say the defenders of the status quo. Renshaw was never a journeyman, however. Australia threw away a talent and then had to look for it again. In Durban, he made 190 off 397 balls when the team was 4-84.

He faced 115 balls on the first day for three boundaries, reached 50 off the second ball of the second morning, and put on 134 for the ninth wicket with Nathan Lyon. His words afterwards revealed what the chance meant to him. Renshaw lost his place in the Test team early in his career and wondered if he really belonged.

It was only for a few weeks, but he could not imagine what it feels like to be on the outside for most of a decade. He is now 30 and back because selectors ran out of options. Imagine what they would have if they kept faith with him in 2017 and let him grow inside the side. That is the lesson of his story.

It also settles the question bugging selectors since David Warner retired: Renshaw leaves the ball well and sees off the new ball. His game is built for the top of the order, even if he batted at five in Durban. The identity of his partner is the next problem. Travis Head thrives at home where pace and bounce suit him.

On lower, slower pitches overseas, his slashing game gets exposed. He is caught in the infield or drags onto his stumps. Cameron Green looks better since his injury, but his early footwork is worrying. He takes short strides to full balls, leaving his contact point well in front of his eyes.

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The hands get pushed out, the face opens, and there is a gap between bat and pad. Against spin, it is worse. Short strides leave you short of the pitch of the ball. He needs a longer first stride with the contact point under his eyes.

Technical Faults in Batting

Running down the pitch to defend against a spinner promotes short strides. Green has enormous levers but is not using them. He must smother seam movement and spin to become the player he could be. Josh Inglis wants to score, not survive.

Green ran Inglis out in the second innings, but Inglis has done enough for at least another series. Then there is Marnus Labuschagne. Selectors cannot dodge his decline any longer. The older player starts to doubt himself.

Steve Waugh admitted that late in his career mental effort outweighed joy. Marnus seems to be there. The kindest thing selectors can do is put him out of his misery. Drop him for the summer and send him back to domestic cricket.

Ban the video analysis too. He has spent years studying himself when he should be watching the ball. Strip away the triggers and guard changes, and let him go back to hitting it. Australia has now lost three of its past five Tests.

Australia Slips in Rankings

The back-to-back defeats in Gqeberha and Cape Town are the first successive failures since the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. These losses cost Australia the number one spot in the rankings. This comes ahead of a nine-month period including the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Ashes series. McDonald still points to Pat Cummins's 60 per cent win rate as skipper.

It remains one of the highest among all Australian captains. We have underachieved here, McDonald said. It feels as though it is hard to win on the road. That is the greatest challenge and where they will be critiqued.

Players began flying out of South Africa on Sunday and Monday. Australia will now focus on a home series against New Zealand and a tour of India starting in January. There remains an ongoing sense of frustration about the South Africa tour ending. McDonald lamented several missed opportunities to clinch the series.

Letting South Africa off the hook with the ball in Gqeberha and Cape Town hurt. Nightmarish collapses in both those Tests were damaging. Beyond the obvious turning points, the inability to build big leads remained a key issue. Looking ahead, Cricket Australia must address the states.

Future Selection and Youth

Tie funding and academy resources to debuting and developing young players in the top four. Look at Oliver Davies, who wants to score and puts pressure on bowlers. Look at Sam Konstas, with his classical high-elbow technique. Look at Campbell Kellaway, who has the desire to occupy the crease all day.

These are the names that need opportunity to replace the aging guard.