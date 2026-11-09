Pat Cummins faces scrutiny over Khawaja sandpaper claims before New Zealand Tests

Usman Khawaja's new book claims the 2018 sandpaper plot was widely known in the Australian dressing room, putting captain Pat Cummins under fresh pressure before the summer Test series.

Pat Cummins is facing intense scrutiny over new claims about the 2018 sandpaper scandal as he prepares to lead Australia into the Test series against New Zealand starting on December 8.

Usman Khawaja says the plot was widely discussed in the dressing room and happened in Port Elizabeth before it was publicly exposed in the next Test. Cummins was a co-signatory to a 2021 letter with Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood stating the bowlers in Cape Town were unaware of what was going on. The 2021 statement reinforced that David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were the only plotters.

Also read Khawaja book claims reopen Sandpapergate before Australia summer Tests

Khawaja Questions Bowlers Denial Sandpaper Plot

Khawaja says that never made sense and that two players refused a plan to take collective blame. Fast bowler Chadd Sayers, who played the final Test in Johannesburg, said: Everything Usman says in his article is accurate. Cummins and the other bowlers are standing by their 2021 statement and will add nothing to it, but silence cannot hold forever. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke questioned the bowlers' denials.

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He said: If you are playing sport at the highest level you know your tools that good it is not funny. Can you imagine that ball being thrown back to the bowler and the bowler not knowing about it? Former Test captain and Cricket Australia board member Mark Taylor said: It is going to be obviously a nightmare for Pat Cummins and the team leading into the summer of cricket. Cummins is no stranger to public debates.

He has been the most vocal current cricketer calling for humanitarian treatment of Imran Khan. He co-founded the Cricket for Climate action group, spoke about climate change, and did not take part in sponsorship appearances for Cricket Australia backer Alinta Energy. He supports changing the date of Australia Day in support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Those political opinions have drawn criticism in a country where athletes are expected to stay in their lanes.

Cummins Leadership Tested After Previous Scandals

On the field, Cummins has been a magnificent leader. He is one of the great fast bowlers and competitors, leading Australia to home Ashes series wins and beating India in the 2023 World Cup final before 100,000 supporters in Ahmedabad. He was the clean-cut family man Australian cricket needed after scandals brought down Steve Smith and Tim Paine, one for cheating on the field and the other for cheating on his marriage. That will be much harder now.

Khawaja has also been criticised in Australia for ratting on his mates. He is accused of profiteering on a book he wrote himself without the aid of a ghost. That is kind of the point of writing a book, although his other topics include Palestine, race and the immigrant experience in Australia, so his motivation is clearly more than making a few dollars. Cummins will speak before the Test series against New Zealand.

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He may add to what he said last month as Australia prepared for their first series in South Africa since the sandpaper saga. Mitchell Marsh, the white-ball captain, was on that tour and played in the Cape Town Test. He will speak this week before the white-ball series against England. Warner is on commentary and Smith is rarely away from a press conference microphone.

Cricket Australia Resists Reopening Sandpaper Investigation

Cricket Australia is likely to resist re-opening the case despite the new evidence. Khawaja says the plot went on in Port Elizabeth, contradicting the official findings, and that everyone knew. Testimony is evidence. Ignoring it without testing it is dereliction and undermines future investigations.

Nobody has come out of this well. Smith was a captain who let this fester and take hold. Where were the leaders in the dressing room? Where was the moral compass during the investigation and the years of silence?

Cummins is a brave, tough cricketer. Will those broad shoulders now share some of the weight of scandal?