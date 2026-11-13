Pat Cummins Fronts Press Conference Over Usman Khawaja Allegations

Pat Cummins answered reporters for more than an hour at Cricket NSW in Sydney, defending his integrity over Sandpapergate claims raised in Usman Khawaja's new book.

Pat Cummins walked into Cricket NSW headquarters in Sydney on Friday morning with Australian cricket in turmoil and his integrity under question. The Australian Test captain arrived with a prepared statement and a determination to defend himself against allegations aired by Usman Khawaja, which stem from the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.

The session was prompted by Khawaja's explosive new book, and Cummins answered questions from reporters for more than an hour. Cummins had announced the press conference on his own social media accounts on Thursday, rather than leaving it to Cricket Australia media managers, and it was scheduled for 9.30am.

Also read Pat Cummins denies Usman Khawaja sandpaper claims as 100 per cent wrong

Cummins Press Conference Format and Setting

Close to one hundred onlookers, including journalists, photographers, camera operators and cricket officials, were crammed into the indoor nets area at Cricket NSW to watch Cummins speak. Breakfast television cameras were parked outside at first light.

Cummins was quietly ushered into the building through a back entrance, away from the cameras. He had been instructed to wear a Cricket Australia polo shirt and had spent considerable time discussing what he would say with his wife, Becky, and his manager, Neil Maxwell.

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Before facing reporters, Cummins bowled alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. He then visited the public cafe to buy a sandwich and pose for photographs with fans, and the session that followed contained no media manager interventions and no attempts to shut down difficult questions.

Cummins Responses on the Sandpapergate Allegations

Cummins said he had no knowledge of any plot to use sandpaper on the ball, and he rejected that claim without qualification. He worked through the allegations methodically and set out in advance the points he wanted to address.

Cummins was clear and concise in his recollections and said so directly when he could not remember something. He had also contacted former teammates to check their versions of events before answering questions about the 2018 tour.

The mood in the room, which had been combative at first, appeared to shift in Cummins' favour as he kept answering. An SBS journalist retrieved their microphone and left at one point, because Cummins spoke for so long that a drinks break was jokingly suggested at the hour mark. Cummins kept his pads on and kept facing up to the next delivery.

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Cummins admitted he was angry that his integrity had been questioned and annoyed that he had been dragged back into a scandal he believed was behind him. He disclosed that Becky had also been angry with Khawaja, which made the dispute feel personal.

Family Privacy, Humour and the Wider Fallout

The controversy reached the Cummins family home after a newspaper published footage of the couple in a heated conversation outside their Sydney home. The couple had been there by chance, and the newspaper did not purchase the images.

Cummins responded to the footage with humour, joking that he had put the wrong bin out when asked about suggestions he and Becky had been arguing. He also made light of the moment during the session by jokingly calling not out in response to an lbw appeal from the Sheffield Shield match between NSW and South Australia playing on the adjacent field.

In 2022, Cummins made a similar stand after Justin Langer's departure as Australian coach amid player unrest, saying to past players that he was sticking up for his mates. The reporter who covered Friday's event compared it with the tearful appearances of Steve Smith and David Warner after the 2018 tour of South Africa, calling it probably the most extraordinary of the lot.