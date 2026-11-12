Pat Cummins to speak Friday on Usman Khawaja ball-tampering allegations

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins will address the media at 9:30am AEDT Friday after taking time to understand Usman Khawaja's ball-tampering allegations. Cricket Australia will not reopen its investigation.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins will break his public silence on the sandpaper scandal on Friday morning, announcing he will speak to reporters at 9:30am AEDT at Cricket NSW headquarters in Sydney.

The appearance will take place between a training session and the start of day three of NSW's Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia. Happy to speak with any and all media about the events of this week, Cummins posted on social media. He said he had taken time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy's allegations so he could respond properly.

Also read Khawaja cancels TV and radio book interviews after refusing to answer Cummins question

Khawaja Book Details Team-Wide Sandpaper Plot

The furore follows Usman Khawaja's controversial book, which claims the Australian Test side's ball tampering extended beyond the ill-fated 2018 South African series. The retired batter also wrote of Australia's ball tampering in the preceding Ashes Test series against England. Khawaja told Nine Newspapers the plot to use sandpaper on the ball in the infamous 2018 Test against South Africa in Cape Town involved the whole team. It was all of us, he said.

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Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us. Khawaja denied claims he was on a witch hunt during an uneasy grilling by the ABC's 7.30 report on Tuesday. He subsequently pulled out of radio and television spots on Wednesday, with his publisher Penguin saying adjustments had been made to his promotional tour.

Cricket Australia has confirmed it will not reopen an investigation. Interim chairman David Boon has backed Cummins to remain captain, saying he has led the team with integrity and very successfully over the period of time that he has been captain, so there is no question of confidence in him continuing. Mitchell Starc was the first of Australia's legendary bowling quartet, also featuring Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, to front the media in the wake of Khawaja's claims.

Starc Denies Knowledge Of 2018 Sandpaper Scandal

Starc declared on Tuesday he had no knowledge of the sandpaper plot. Australia's four bowlers had released a statement in 2021 declaring they did not know about the ball-tampering plans, a point Starc reiterated. Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon have all previously denied knowledge of Australia taking sandpaper onto the Cape Town ground. Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Paul Marsh said it was understandable players' versions of events could differ.

But Marsh's comment attracted the ire of former Test batsman Damien Martyn, who posted on X that the statement from the players union does not reflect all ex-players' opinions. Simon Longstaff, the author of a review into Australia's cricket culture leading to the 2018 South African series, said he may have been lied to by players.

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Warner Suggests Lehmann Knew Of Ball Tampering

All I can say is that if what Khawaja alleges turns out to be true, then I was also lied to, Longstaff wrote in the Australian Financial Review. David Warner also fired an indirect jab at Darren Lehmann, suggesting the ex-Australian coach knew of the use of sandpaper in the 2018 scandal. Warner agreed with former International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad that Lehmann must have known, and if not, he should not have been coach.

Warner replied to Track Radio's social media post of Broad's comments, writing on X that he could not agree more and that it was hard for him to say. Lehmann, who stepped down as Australia's coach after the 2018 scandal, has denied personal knowledge of the Test team using sandpaper on the ball.