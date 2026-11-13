Pat Cummins denies Usman Khawaja sandpaper claims as 100 per cent wrong

Australian captain Pat Cummins has rejected Usman Khawaja's claims that the team knew about sandpaper use in 2018, calling the allegations defamatory but ruling out legal action.

Australian captain Pat Cummins has strongly denied Usman Khawaja's claims about the 2018 ball tampering scandal, telling a packed press conference that suggestions the whole team knew about sandpaper use were 100 per cent wrong.

Cummins addressed reporters at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park on Thursday morning, where about 30 journalists gathered and 15 microphones were set up. He read a statement before taking every question, saying he wanted to deal with the issue once and for all. Khawaja's memoir Sabr has reopened the scandal by claiming the entire team knew about the sandpaper plot and that sandpaper was also used near the boundary rope in the match before the Cape Town Test.

Also read Pat Cummins faces leadership test as Khawaja claims divide Australian cricket

Pat Cummins Rejects Team Knowledge Claims

Cummins rejected those claims outright. When he says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out in the field, he is 100 per cent wrong, Cummins said. I have said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening.

Cummins said Khawaja's book goes further than claiming everyone knew, accusing the opener of describing him and others as architects of a scheme to tamper with the ball. That is complete and utter nonsense, he said. That is not the Usman that I know. It is not the Usman that I think has been part of a team that helped rebuild the Australian cricket culture over the last eight years.

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Cummins said he would not pursue legal action despite being advised some comments were probably defamatory. I did get advice this week that some of the things that have been said are probably defamatory, but I will not be doing that, he said. You have got to move on. It has been eight years.

Cummins Addresses Wife Rebecca Filming Incident

I keep saying we are moving on, so you have got to draw a line at some point. He also revealed he was filmed in an animated conversation with his wife Rebecca outside their home this week. It is very comical. Becky wears her heart on her sleeve, Cummins said.

We were not having a spat. Becky was very frustrated, animated and really not happy with Usman. On being filmed, he said: It is all a bit ridiculous, isn't it? We are here talking about something that was dealt with eight and a half years ago.

Now I am walking my one-year-old daughter in a nappy out the front, and I have got cameras chasing me and my family. Cummins stressed there was no master plan around using illegal methods. People assume you have gone from very legal methods to suddenly taking sandpaper and there must have been some huge master plan. That is not the case, he said.

There is no grand plan, there is no team meeting. There are no bowlers saying this is what must happen. He said sandpaper is a normal item in a dressing room but that is different from taking it onto the field. It is a very normal thing around the dressing room, he said.

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Captain Clarifies Ignorance Regarding Sandpaper Use

But to then take the leap to say we are going to use this to affect the playing ball out in the middle, no, I was not aware. That was news to me this week. Cummins said he did not know if more than three people were aware of the sandpaper use. If we are talking about taking sandpaper out in the front, all I can say is I did not know that was happening, he said.

I am not sure if there was more than those three, but I did not know. He added it is not always obvious when a ball has been tampered with. Even the umpires had a look. We did not know it had been altered with sandpaper, Cummins said.

Reverse swing, very normal balls get roughened up every time we play. Whether that is from a foreign object or something totally legal, sometimes it is hard to know. But out there in the field, I did not see anything on the ball. Cummins said Khawaja remains a friend but friends must not be casual with each other's lives and reputations.

In his book, Uzi has been casual with my life and the lives of many others, he said. I support his right to tell a story 100 per cent. I am really glad that he feels like he can, but we have to be accountable for the things that we say and do.

Cummins Vows To Answer All Questions

I do not want to talk about this again after today, so if it takes all day, I have got a bowl at some stage, but I will answer all of them. Former Australian bowling coach David Saker has also been accused of telling Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to lie in their infamous press conference in South Africa.

A key figure involved in a player review after the scandal called on Cricket Australia to reopen an investigation into the use of sandpaper in 2018. David Warner also responded to the claims two days later.