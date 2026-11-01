Pat Cummins faces scrutiny over his form and captaincy as Australia begin a four-Test home series against New Zealand, with his position under unprecedented pressure for cricket reasons.

Pat Cummins is under pressure as never before in his glittering career, for cricket reasons, as Australia prepare to start a four-Test series against New Zealand.

The problems for Cummins are the same as when he brought his defeated team home from South Africa: the results, his form, and whether he is the best player to lead them to success. During the past fortnight, it has been asked whether Cummins position as Australian men s Test captain is still tenable. The question seems to be a category error.

Also read Nathan Lyon Set to Be Axed from Australia Test Squad for New Zealand Series

Captaincy Qualifications Defined By Selection

Cummins is not a politician or a TV personality, accountable to an electorate or an audience whose approval ratings might determine his fate. Nowhere is it written that personal credibility or memory of events from eight years ago are on the list of qualifications for the Australian captaincy. The captain serves at the pleasure of the board of Cricket Australia. His only qualification is that the selectors pick him in the starting XI.

On the ever-unfolding Sandpapergate scandal, Cummins and CA are shackled snugly to each other s ankles, so the governing body would only toss him overboard if it wished to follow him. Just as Sandpapergate 2.0 feels like an action-packed hurdy-gurdy that was only going to deliver us back to where we started, the Test cricket challenge is back to where we started too. Australia, about to start a four-Test series against New Zealand, is under pressure to perform.

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The Cape Town Test was unquestionably the worst for Cummins in his 37 as Australian captain. His highlight was calling the coin toss correctly. From that moment, when, inexplicably, he invited Temba Bavuma to bat, it was downhill: 18 wicketless overs, a duck, an inability to stop the Proteas seizing control in their second innings, and then the ignominious non-running partnership with Cameron Green as Australia fell away on the final day.

Form And Selection Unrest Highlighted

There was unrest about Scott Boland not being chosen for that game; the awkward truth was that if anyone should have given way on form, it was Cummins. Holding a press conference at Homebush rebutting Usman Khawaja s memoir and wriggling around uncomfortable allegations was not the hardest day Cummins has had in the past month.

New Zealand are bringing a team that has won series in India and England in the past two years, something Australia hasn t achieved in two decades. Even without the retired Kane Williamson, New Zealand are a far stronger team than the English flops that surrendered the Ashes in 11 days last summer. Having tuned up with a home series against India, New Zealand will be more Test-match fit than Australia.

If Cummins becomes the first Australian captain in 41 years to lose a home series to New Zealand, that s when scrutiny of his tenure reaches its pointy end. It s a chewy moment in his career. Since his return from injury into the Test side in 2017, he has been the most consistent high-output contributor to Australia s success. With 328 Test wickets at 22.51, his place in Australia s fast bowling pantheon is secure.

He has regularly been rated the number one paceman in the world. In addition, his batting has often helped pull Australia out of the messes left by the top order. Since Tim Paine vacated the captaincy in 2021 on a matter of personal integrity, Cummins statesmanship has done much to rebuild Australia s reputation in the cricket world. He has taken a few flesh wounds from culture-war popguns, which redounds to his credit at best and his resilience at least.

Given what has been said in the past three weeks, given the personal enmities that we now know were bubbling away, his ability to maintain peace among his teammates since 2021 is worthier than was thought. But last summer, when Australia somehow winkled and bluffed their way to a 4-1 win over England, Cummins was mostly absent. Only in Adelaide did he risk the stress fractures in his back and play.

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Otherwise, the win belonged to Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, and timely cameos from just about everyone. The leadership credit was Smith s. Cummins return, by contrast, brought a shock loss to Bangladesh and a series capitulation to South Africa. The poor winter and spring, and even the bowler-led nature of last summer s success, has reopened the most intractable of what Cummins called the siloes that existed in the team he came into in 2017.

Australia have become two teams: a batting unit that gets them into a hole and a bowling unit that drags them out of it. Sometimes, for example Starc in the Ashes, the bowlers have worked double-time and saved their team with their bats. In South Africa, rumours emerged that some bowlers were getting a bit fed up with doing everyone s job. This has been the lot for bowlers since the dawn of time.

Bowler Captaincy Dynamics And Challenges

Bowlers, the game s working class, can always turn mutinous. It can get very tricky when one of the restless proletarians is also the captain. Trickier still when, here s one thing all sides of Sandpapergate 2.0 might agree on, the bowlers are smarter, more worldly and more authoritative individuals than the batters. Which brings us to the last and most critical point on which Cummins captaincy will turn this summer.

There s a reason bowlers are so rarely captains of Test teams. It has nothing to do with integrity; to the contrary, if captains were chosen based on personal honesty and popularity, nine out of every 10 teams would be led by bowlers. Bowlers aren t often captains because they break down.

Bowlers aren t often captains because, as Josh Hazlewood pointed out vis-à-vis Newlands in 2018, they are too busy during breaks getting their bodies and equipment fixed to participate in team meetings. Bowlers aren t often captains because their attention, on the field, is usually absorbed by their work. Just about everything in cricket tends towards having a batsman as captain.

Captaincy Defiance And Board Forum Snag

Cummins, to his great credit, has defied these gravitational forces for five years and been one of Australia s most successful captains. Cricket Australia announced its Sandpapergate forum on Friday morning. It has already hit a snag.