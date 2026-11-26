Federal MP Patrick Gorman publicly opposes Woodside's Browse to North West Shelf Project, citing critical threats to the Scott Reef marine ecosystem and local community concerns.

Patrick Gorman, the Federal Member for Perth, has emerged as one of the first prominent members of the Australian Labor Party to publicly voice strong opposition to the offshore drilling proposal submitted by energy corporation Woodside. The revelation comes in the form of an email leak that details Gorman's direct engagement with Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt regarding the controversial Browse to North West Shelf Project.

Gorman's Direct Engagement With Environment Minister

In the correspondence, which was shared with this news organization, Gorman explicitly stated that he had previously engaged in extensive conversations with Minister Watt. During these high-level discussions, Gorman outlined not only his personal stance but also conveyed the collective view of his constituents regarding the vital importance of protecting the unique marine environment of Scott Reef. The communication serves as a formal record of his advocacy against the development plan.

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The catalyst for this public stance was a letter received from a constituent who expressed serious concerns about the potential impact of Woodside's plans on Australia's marine wildlife. The email, which was copied to both Gorman and Minister Watt, specifically highlighted the risks posed to vulnerable species such as green sea turtles and pygmy blue whales, urging decision-makers to reject the project to safeguard the reef.

Community Pressure and Electoral Context

Gorman responded to the constituent by acknowledging how fortunate the region is to have the unique marine ecosystem of Scott Reef in its care. He emphasized his role as the member for Perth in ensuring that the views of his community are clearly communicated to colleagues in the federal parliament. Gorman affirmed that he takes this responsibility seriously and that protecting the environment and addressing climate change are messages he brings to Canberra every single sitting week.

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This stance aligns with the broader political landscape of the electorate of Perth, which recorded one of the highest first preference votes for the Greens nationally during the 2025 Federal Election. The Green party has been a staunch opponent of Woodside's operations, indicating a significant environmental consciousness among Gorman's voter base that he must address in his parliamentary duties.

Clarification on Emissions and Net Zero Targets

When questioned about his position on the Browse proposal, Gorman clarified that any development threatening Western Australia's unique marine ecosystem would rightly face intense scrutiny from himself and other stakeholders. He pointed to legislative achievements as a counterbalance, noting that he is pleased to see that Woodside is required to cut emissions and achieve net zero carbon pollution by 2050 due to laws he voted for during his time in parliament.

While Gorman is the first Labor MP to make this specific opposition public through leaked correspondence, other members of the party have also signaled their resistance to similar fossil fuel initiatives. In 2023, Federal Fremantle MP Josh Wilson and Federal Member for Swan Zaneta Mascarenhas were photographed with environmental activists and experts, with Mascarenha holding a sign labeling the Burrup Hub as Australia's biggest fossil fuel threat.

Wider Industry Opposition and Ongoing Reviews

The political pushback extends beyond written correspondence, as evidenced by symbolic actions taken by fellow Labor representatives. Josh Wilson was recently photographed wearing a Fremantle Dockers guernsey, which features the Woodside logo as the club's major sponsor, with the logo blacked out. This visual protest underscores the growing internal conflict within the Labor Party regarding its relationship with major energy producers.

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The Browse development proposal remains under active environmental review by both state and federal authorities. While the North West Shelf facility recently received federal approval to continue operations until 2070, the Browse project itself is part of the larger Burrup Hub complex, which also includes the Scarborough offshore gas fields and the Pluto LNG facilities. The outcome of these reviews will determine the future of energy infrastructure in the region and the protection of critical marine habitats.