Erin Patterson's lawyers are filing a High Court appeal against her conviction and life sentence for the 2023 death cap mushroom poisoning murders of three relatives and the attempted murder of a fourth.

Erin Patterson's legal team is expected to file paperwork with the High Court on Friday, seeking a second appeal hearing in the country's highest court.

The appeal will challenge both her conviction and her life sentence, according to legal sources. Patterson was sentenced to life without parole, the first woman in the country's history to receive that penalty. She was convicted of poisoning four lunch guests with beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms at her Leongatha home in July 2023. In 2025, Patterson was found guilty of the poisoning murders of her in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson.

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Conviction And Life Sentence Details

She was also convicted of attempting to murder Heather's husband, Ian Wilkinson, who survived the lunch. The appeal court judges found Patterson's persistent murderous intent had protracted the suffering of her victims. They found she had coldly planned and carried out the murders over nearly three weeks. This included extending the invitation to lunch, false denials of having foraged for mushrooms, false assertions she had cancer, and hiding the truth for nearly a week as her victims lay dying.

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The judges found this represented a cruel breach of trust. Following their dismissal of Patterson's appeal, her legal team had 28 days to file an appeal application with the High Court before the 5pm deadline on Friday. In fighting for a fresh trial, Patterson's appeal barrister, Richard Edney, earlier argued there were a number of potential irregularities in his client's case. Edney raised concerns about the jury's seven-day sequestration at a Gippsland hotel while they were deciding Patterson's fate.

The jurors stayed in the same Traralgon hotel as the prosecution and police involved in the case. Edney claimed this amounted to a catastrophic and fundamental failure to comply with the trial rules. Patterson was found guilty on all charges following an 11-week trial in Morwell, in Victoria's east, in mid-2025. The trial heard from more than 50 witnesses.

Legal Team Seeks High Court Appeal

During Patterson's recent appeal, Director of Public Prosecutions Brendan Kissane, KC, dismissed Edney's concerns as baseless and not warranting the granting of an appeal. Heather Wilkinson and Gail Patterson died on August 4, 2023, from multiple organ failure, with a diagnosis of amanita mushroom poisoning. Don Patterson died the following night. Ian Wilkinson, a pastor in the area, survived after spending several weeks in an induced coma.