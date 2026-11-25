Paul Bain survived aggressive prostate cancer with a Gleason score of nine. His story highlights the severe side effects of treatment and the critical importance of early PSA testing and open communication about men's health.

Paul Bain received a life-altering diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer after a routine health check following his fiftieth birthday. His general practitioner added a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test to his bloodwork based solely on his age, which revealed extremely elevated levels. Further diagnostic procedures, including a biopsy, confirmed the presence of aggressive cancer with a Gleason score of nine out of ten, indicating a highly dangerous form of the disease.

Surgery And Immediate Health Consequences

Doctors warned Bain that without immediate intervention, he would not survive until Christmas, turning the consultation into a direct discussion about mortality. To stop the spread of the disease, the medical team performed a radical prostatectomy, an operation designed to remove the entire prostate gland. This life-saving surgery left Bain with a catheter and significant post-operative challenges, including urinary incontinence and sexual dysfunction. Bain described these physical consequences as difficult for many men to discuss openly, noting that the mental health impact of managing these conditions was substantial.

Also read North Melbourne's Aggressive Trade Push for AFL Draft Pick Gale

Cancer Recurrence And Treatment Resistance

Despite the successful removal of his prostate, Bain's PSA levels remained detectable in his blood, suggesting that cancer cells were still present in his body. Doctors monitored him with blood tests every three months, observing a gradual rise in his PSA levels. Approximately eighteen months later, a PSMA PET scan located a cancerous spot in his right rib, confirming that the disease had returned. The cancer subsequently appeared on the back of his skull and re-emerged six months later in another part of his skull and his lungs, indicating that the disease was spreading much quicker with each recurrence.

Managing Severe Treatment Side Effects

Bain described the side effects of his treatment as similar to the male version of menopause, involving hot flushes, mood swings, headaches, and sleep disturbances. These symptoms are difficult to manage because medical treatment requires the precise suppression of testosterone, the very hormone doctors would typically prescribe to alleviate such symptoms. Bain explained that he cannot take testosterone to relieve these effects because doing so would counteract the goal of suppressing the hormone that fuels the cancer. This created a situation where patients must endure severe discomfort while hoping the treatment remains effective, despite the uncertainty of its long-term success.

Advertisement

Advocacy And Changing Family Dynamics

Shortly after his diagnosis, Bain began working with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia to advocate for men in regional and rural communities. He was struck by how many men struggled to discuss the deeply personal consequences of prostate cancer treatment, such as incontinence and sexual dysfunction. By speaking candidly about his own experiences, Bain hoped to encourage other men to seek help earlier. His openness led friends and family members to undergo testing, with some discovering problems that required surgery themselves.

Personal Loss And Shifting Priorities

Bain's journey has also been marked by significant personal loss, as his father was battling esophageal cancer when Bain received his own diagnosis and died shortly after. His children, who were close to their grandfather, had to cope with the grief of losing their grandfather while simultaneously hearing their father discuss his own cancer and mortality. Despite these challenges, Bain credited his wife and family as an enormous source of support throughout his treatment. The diagnosis has shifted his priorities, leading him to focus more on his family and let go of trivial concerns that previously upset him.