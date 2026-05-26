Paul Brereton’s Combative Defence Amid Ongoing NACC Investigation

Former anti‑corruption commissioner Paul Brereton defended his conduct in a Senate estimates debate, refuting claims of conflict of interest and reassuring that no further findings would emerge. The incident highlights broader concerns over transparency, accountability, and the integrity of Australia’s anti‑corruption watchdog.

Outgoing anti‑corruption commissioner Paul Brereton stood his ground during a heated Senate estimates exchange with Greens senator David Shoebridge, countering claims that he had eroded public trust in the Commonwealth’s anti‑corruption watchdog, the National Anti‑Corruption Commission (NACC).

Brereton, who announced he would step down on 6 July after serving a three‑year term since his appointment, took a combative tone as he defended every decision he has made. He rejected the notion that any forthcoming investigation would uncover further wrongdoing beyond what has already come to light. The episode underscores both the mounting scrutiny surrounding Brereton’s conduct and the broader debates around transparency and accountability in Australian oversight institutions.

When pressed about whether his handling of potential conflicts of interest had fallen below the standards required of his office, the former army major‑general unequivocally said “No, I do not. ” He explained that the responsibility for the agency’s direction lay with all of its members and that, in his view, his own conduct had not eroded confidence.

He did, however, admit that “everyone contributes to their own downfall” and that he had played a role in the situation that led to his resignation. The comments came in the wake of an October 2024 inquiry by the NACC’s inspector, which identified that Brereton had engaged in misconduct when he participated in a proceeding that declined a further investigation into Kathryn Campbell, the former secretary of the Human Services Department, who had a military reserve connection to him.

Brereton’s defence also focused on his relationship with the Australian Defence Force’s Inspector‑General. In February it was revealed that Brereton was under investigation for officer misconduct and had been reprimanded by Attorney‑General Michelle Rowland for failing to manage the nature of that relationship appropriately. During the Senate estimates debate, Shoebridge criticised Brereton for not fully disclosing the extent of his ongoing links to the Defence Force, arguing that transparency was essential.

Brereton counter‑argued that he had disclosed the existence of the relationship, claiming that the details – consisting of fewer than 30 hours of work spread over three years – were not relevant to those inside the commission. The confrontation revealed the complexities of balancing operational efficiency with rigorous oversight.

Brereton insisted “I have an absolute acceptance of the obligation to be transparent about things that are relevant to my functions,” and that disclosure of the existence of a relationship, rather than a full account of the work performed, was sufficient. He further suggested that the final report of the inspector’s inquiry might differ significantly from the draft report presented during the debate, and emphasised that the Albanese government had never told him it had lost confidence in him.

When asked whether the possibility of adverse findings had motivated his resignation, Brereton replied that it had not. He stated that years of investigation and public scrutiny had become a distraction both for him and for the agency, and that the duty to remain impartial had become increasingly difficult in such a climate of intense public scrutiny.

The former commissioner also offered a sharp defence of the earlier officer‑misconduct finding, lamenting that the definition of misconduct had been broadened to such a degree that staff feel intimidated into fearing any mistake, whether factual or legal. He warned that staff now avoided legitimate questions for fear of provoking a formal finding. Deputy commissioner Nicole Rose, who also announced her departure that month, clarified that the agency’s controversies had not influenced her decision.

The resignations of both the commissioner and his deputy come at a time when the NACC’s reputation has been severely tested by repeated allegations of conflict of interest, questionable investigative processes, and a perceived lack of transparency. The Australian public and political leaders alike will be watching closely how the commission restructures itself and regains the confidence essential to its role as a watchdog of public integrity.

The broader implications of Brereton’s case touch upon the challenges faced by any anti‑corruption body operating within a complex political and institutional environment. The tension between agency autonomy and the need for external oversight becomes evident when high‑profile commissioners are investigated for handling potential conflicts. It raises an ongoing debate about the proper balance of whistle‑blowing, accountability, and the protection of investigative independence.

The outcomes of the pending inquiry into his conduct, the redesign of NACC’s governance mechanisms, and the steps taken by the Albanese government to restore faith in the commission remain crucial. In summary, Paul Brereton’s defence during the Senate estimates session starkly highlighted the fraught dynamics of anti‑corruption work in Australia. It showcased the expectations of transparency, the scrutiny of public office, and the personal and institutional costs that accompany prolonged investigations.

His resignation, along with that of Deputy Commissioner Nicole Rose, places the NACC at a crossroads, demanding reforms that could fortify its legitimacy and operational resilience for future work in safeguarding public integrity.





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Paul Brereton National Anti‑Corruption Commission Senate Estimates Conflicts Of Interest Australian Defence Force

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