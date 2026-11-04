Paul Gallen Backs Tim Tszyu and Liam Wilson at Gold Coast Boxing Blockbuster

Paul Gallen predicts Tim Tszyu will defeat Erislandy Lara on December 13, highlighting a major night of Australian boxing featuring Liam Wilson and Jermell Charlo at Cbus Super Stadium.

Australian boxing legend Paul Gallen is championing the upcoming high-stakes card at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast. The event is scheduled for Sunday, December 13, and features a main bout between Tim Tszyu and Erislandy Lara. This matchup marks a pivotal moment for Australian sports as it seeks to solidify the nation's growing influence in the global boxing arena.

Tszyu Vs Lara Main Event Details

The headline fight sees Tim Tszyu attempting to secure a two-division world championship title. He will face the experienced Cuban contender Erislandy Lara in a bout that promoters are calling one of the most significant in Australian boxing history. Gallen expresses total confidence in Tszyu, stating that the opportunity has arrived at the precise moment for the Australian fighter to succeed on the international stage.

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Lara, who is approximately 43 years old, brings a wealth of ring experience to the bout. Despite his age, the fighter maintains high levels of timing, accuracy, and tactical intelligence. Gallen warns that age is merely a number for this opponent, describing Lara as a dangerous puzzle that requires careful strategy to solve during the main event.

Stakeholders And Training Perspectives

The main event features a unique personal connection for Gallen, as two of his former trainers will occupy opposite corners. Jeff Fenech is training Tszyu, while decorated Cuban trainer Ismael Salas is guiding Lara. This arrangement adds a layer of historical depth to the rivalry and highlights the interconnected nature of the boxing community supporting the fight.

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Gallen describes the atmosphere of fighting in front of a home crowd as a superhuman experience. He believes Tszyu will feel that same surge of energy when walking out to the packed stadium. The former world champion notes that having a country behind you creates an indescribable rush that can elevate performance levels significantly during a major bout.

Supporting Card And Champion Bets

The card also features Liam Wilson challenging Elnur Samedov for a world title shot. Gallen is equally confident in Wilson, noting the Queenslander has learned valuable lessons from previous title challenges. He expects Wilson to use that experience to secure a victory and bring another world champion belt to Australia, describing him as a true Australian battler who always delivers exciting performances.

Former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo returns to the ring after a three-year absence. He faces Brock Jarvis in what promises to be a high-profile matchup. While promoter Andrew Badel expressed concerns about Jarvis potentially being out of his depth, he also acknowledged the uncertainty Charlo brings after such a long time away from competitive boxing.

Impact On Australian Boxing Landscape

This event is being compared to the benchmark set by Jeff Horn's 2017 showdown with Manny Pacquiao. Badel suggests the Gold Coast card has the potential to rival that historic night due to the strength of the lineup. The combination of a title fight for Tszyu, Charlo's return, and Wilson's title shot creates a stacked event for local fans.

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Gallen emphasizes that this card puts Australian boxing on the map for a global audience. He believes it gives the rest of the world a taste of what the local sport has to offer. The excitement surrounding the event is expected to boost interest and engagement in the sport across the country as fans prepare for the December 13 date at Cbus Super Stadium.