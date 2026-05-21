Paul Keating Slams Albanese Government Over Incomes Tax

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating has criticized the Australian government for taxing incomes 'too heavily', although he defended Treasurer Jim Chalmers' changes to capital gains tax concessions. The backlash comes as Labor Premier Chris Minns intervened on bracket creep, highlighting the financial burden on working families.

Paul Keating has taken a veiled swipe at Jim Chalmers for taxing incomes 'too heavily', after NSW Premier Chris Minns intervened on bracket creep , which he says is stinging working families .

The former prime minister issued a blistering defence of Jim Chalmers' recent budget but laid into the government for taxing incomes 'too heavily'. He defended the Treasurer's changes to capital gains tax concessions but stopped short of backing the Albanese government's efforts to tackle bracket creep, claiming that income is taxed too heavily while capital is taxed too lightly.

The government pitched the policy pivot as a response to runaway house prices since Mr Howard introduced the 50 per cent discount in 1999. Critics argued a raised investment tax would restrict ambition and young Australians' means to build wealth.





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Paul Keating Albanese Government Taxing Incomes Criticized Bracket Creep Working Families

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