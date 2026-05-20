Paul Keating Slams Coalition, John Howard, and Startup Sector Over CGT Claims, Says Changes Are 'Marginal' and Needed for Housing Affordability

Former Labor prime minister Paul Keating has criticized claims from the Coalition and the startup sector that Labor’s reforms to capital gains tax will undermine entrepreneurship, insisting the changes are ‘marginal’ and badly needed to improve housing affordability. Keating also lashed John Howard and Peter Costello for introducing the 50% capital gains tax discount and dramatically fuelling house prices in Australia.

Paul Keating has rubbished claims from the Coalition and the startup sector that Labor’s reforms to capital gains tax will undermine entrepreneurship, insisting the changes are ‘marginal’ and badly needed to improve housing affordability .

The former Labor prime minister also lashed John Howard and Peter Costello for introducing the 50% capital gains tax discount and dramatically fuelling house prices in Australia. Changes introduced in 1999 had seen house prices increase from nine times the average household income to 16 times’ the income. The architect of major economic reforms as treasurer in the Hawke government used tech company Canva to argue healthy valuations for successful startups would leave debate about tax settings as secondary.

The government struggles with a backlash against the changes, with Albanese blaming misinformation and dishonesty on Wednesday. The shadow treasurer, Tim Wilson, warned Labor would kill the startup sector in Australia, while Chalmers has stressed the government is continuing to consult the tech sector but has given no firm indication of any change of approach so far





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Capital Gains Tax Entrepreneurship Housing Affordability John Howard Peter Costello Startup Sector Tax Reforms

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