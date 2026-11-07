Paul Langmack remembered as legendary rugby league character and storyteller

Tributes flow for former Western Suburbs captain Paul Langmack, remembered for his banter and a famous Tommy Raudonikis coaching yarn from 1996.

Paul Langmack is being remembered as one of rugby league's most colourful characters, a man known after his playing career for his banter and yarns.

Rugby League Story Recalled

He was a well-loved member of the Lindfield Lilywhite touch football mob. One of them, Skinny Fitz, says this was one of Langmack's favourite yarns. The story goes back to 1996, when Tommy Raudonikis was coaching Western Suburbs and glorying in old-style, gee-up speeches before matches to get his players pumped up. But it was wearing a tad thin.

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One of the better Wests players, Harvey Howard, gently suggested to Tommy that the players really needed and wanted a little more information about opposing players before matches, and even footage of what they could be expected to do. You know, Tommy, like all the other coaches in the comp do? This might get us a bit better equipped to handle the opposing sides' danger men. The reply was simple: Rightio, leave it with me.

As good as his word, the following Monday, Tommy turns up at training and indeed appears to have done all his homework, and more. Up on the board goes a list of all the players in the opposing South Sydney team he thinks will give his men some trouble. He starts going through the list of each particular opponent's strengths and weaknesses one by one.

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Tommy starts off targeting the Souths key ball players he feels really need to be bottled up, as the players look at each other quizzically, but say nothing. First, Tricky Trindall. He's quick, he's lively and he's a menace, so make sure you bash him if you get near him. Again, the players look at each other, and look to Langmack, but Tommy goes on.

Next, Sean Garlick, he's explosive out of dummy half, and he's inventive and shows a lot of initiative around the ruck, so you need to shut him down and bash him if you get a chance. Next, Craig Wing, he's young and zippy, and he's a very, very dangerous lively utility player who bobs up everywhere, so you really need to bash him at any opportunity you get.

Finally, Langers, as Magpies captain, has to act. Tommy is in full flight by this point, but Langmack jumps to his feet and interrupts. Look, this is an absolutely fantastic new and insightful coaching concept you've adopted here Tommy, but we're playing Norths this Sunday, Tommy, not Souths. Everyone, with me: as the days grow cold, and we grow old, these are the stories we tell.

David Jones Stores Close

The tribute comes after the demise of retailer David Jones, which announced the closure of most of its stores. When I was growing up, DJs was an institution at least the equal of the ABC and the Liberal Party. Of course, they would always go on, just the same way Ayers Rock will always go on.

But on reflection, when searching for comparable once-great organisations teetering on the edge, I should also have named the Australian Test cricket team, and the batting lineup in particular. Next year, we will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Test cricket. Up until a few years ago, it never occurred to this little black duck that the long form of the game wouldn't go on forever, no matter how popular the bubble-gum, white-ball versions became.

But after that last performance in South Africa, that cricketing conveyor belt is on the blink, and has been for some time. In that final Test at Cape Town, the top six consisted of two makeshift openers, a first drop who was only there because there was literally no-one else, an all-rounder of mixed performances, and two wicketkeepers.

If I can reach for the pipe and slippers myself, I remember fondly the days of Hayden, Slater, Langer, Waugh, Waugh, and Ponting blowing the bowling to billy-o before Adam Gilchrist would stride to the crease and really clean up. And now, in the deciding Test of an important series, our line-up looked to have no clue how to hold on, build an innings, wear the bowlers down, dominate the arena as the day wore on.

So used to bubble-gum that they no longer knew how to chew steak. The second thing that troubled me was how little I was truly invested in it. Back when DJs was really still a thing, I don't say I was invested in every ball, but it was close. And I still look forward to a summer of Test cricket.

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But that's the way most cricket followers of my generation feel. My question is, do the players feel the same? Today, it feels like they are taking up the cudgels because that's what the calendar tells them to do, but so much of the rest of their time is spent playing other forms of cricket that they've forgotten how to use said cudgels.

Test Cricket Future Discussed

Australian cricket great Mark Taylor has a blunt message to help fix the Aussie Test team, calling for a return to Shield cricket. Now, you can call me a genius if you like, but what the Australian Test team desperately needs is young, fresh talent, oozing enthusiasm, and joy to wear the Baggy Green, in which case it could all turn quickly.

There'll be a rare piece of Sydney sporting history this Saturday at Rydalmere Park when local cricket club Castle Hill Wesley will feature three generations of the Pedersen family on the field at the same time. Granddad Gary, 72, son Tim, 47, and grandson Zayd, 16, will line up together, and not for the first time this season. Gary's played his whole life, and is now a deeply proud grandfather having the whole family share his passion. Sheaf-tossing?

I thought you'd never ask. It's the Scottish answer to high-jumping, where instead of getting yourself over the bar, you put a pitchfork in a bale of hay, and throw it over. Winner is the one who throws highest.

It has a small but extremely enthusiastic following in Australia, in no small part due to one Kerry Mahar, a man with old-school values who could let a sheaf fly from his fork as good as anyone at agricultural shows around the country. One proud Wiradjuri man said: I'm a proud Wiradjuri boy and I'm proud of who I am and where I come from, and me not singing an anthem doesn't mean that I'm not grateful.

I still love wearing that jersey. Me not singing, it's a whole different meaning to that and that's just me. Fair enough. No further questions.

The Pope, formerly Robert Prevost, was asked about his alma mater Villanova and fellow Catholic university Notre Dame coming to Rome for a basketball match, and replied: The Pope doesn't take sides. Prevost has another opinion, but we won't do that now.