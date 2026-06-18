Paula Fox Defends Husband Lindsay Against Dementia Rumors, Announces Family Decision on Peter Fox's Role

Paula Fox, the matriarch of the billionaire Fox family, has spoken out against rumors suggesting that her husband, Lindsay Fox, is suffering from dementia and unable to make significant business decisions. She attributed the rumors to a 'family friend' close to their eldest son, Peter Fox, who was recently announced to not be returning as Linfox's executive chairman. The announcement has sparked speculation about internal family dynamics and power struggles within the Linfox empire.

The matriarch of the Fox family, Paula Fox , has spoken out against rumors suggesting that her husband, Lindsay Fox , the billionaire founder of the logistics empire Linfox , is suffering from dementia and unable to make significant business decision s.

In an interview with The Australian from Paris, Paula Fox vehemently defended her husband, stating that he is fully capable of running the company and that the rumors are false. She attributed the rumors to a 'family friend' who is close to their eldest son, Peter Fox, who was recently announced to not be returning as Linfox's executive chairman after a lengthy sabbatical.

Paula Fox dismissed the idea that Lindsay Fox, at 89 years old, is no longer mentally sharp enough to make corporate decisions. She pointed out that he recently negotiated a $100 million deal, proving his mental acuity. She also revealed that Lindsay's only significant health issue is mobility problems due to difficulties with his legs, which occasionally require him to use a wheelchair.

She confirmed that he is not on any medication for dementia and that she personally manages his daily medications. Paula Fox expressed her intention to get to the bottom of the rumors and find out who is spreading them. The announcement of Peter Fox's departure from his role as executive chairman has sparked speculation about internal family dynamics and power struggles within the Linfox empire.

Paula Fox confirmed that the decision was a family one and that Peter, who is 63, had health issues that made him unfit to continue in his role. She also revealed that Dennis Richardson, a former secretary of the defence department, has been appointed as the permanent chairman for Linfox's Australian operations as part of a wider reorganisation of the company that will involve independent chairs being appointed to different operational divisions.

Paula Fox stated that the family is looking for a new CEO and that Peter will continue to serve as a non-executive director on the boards of Linfox Logistics Australia and New Zealand, as well as remaining chair of the cash transport business Armaguard.





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Lindsay Fox Paula Fox Linfox Dementia Peter Fox Business Decision

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