Pauline Hanson Announces Major Donations and Private Plane Ahead of Farrer Byelection

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson reveals substantial financial backing and a private aircraft donation as her party prepares for a key federal test. The contributions, totaling over $3.5 million, come from high-profile figures linked to billionaire Gina Rinehart, raising questions about the party's growing influence.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has taken to social media to announce significant financial contributions and a private aircraft donation, marking a pivotal moment as her right-wing party prepares for its first major federal test in the upcoming Farrer byelection.

In a post on X, Hanson revealed she had received a Cirrus G7 plane, valued at over $1.5 million, along with substantial donations from prominent figures tied to billionaire Gina Rinehart. Among the donors were former Northern Territory chief minister Adam Giles and climate skeptic professor Ian Plimer, both employed by Rinehart, who each contributed $500,000. Hanson also acknowledged a $1 million donation from Angus and Sarah Aitken, whom she described as patriotic Australians.

Angus Aitken has previously supported right-wing causes, including a $200,000 donation to Advance and $24,000 to the Liberal Party. The donations were showcased in a social media video featuring oversized cheques, further emphasizing the scale of the financial backing. Hanson expressed gratitude for the support, stating that it would enable her to visit more regional towns and continue her mission to reshape the country.

The Cirrus G7, known for its speed and range, could travel between 700 and 1000 nautical miles, facilitating broader outreach. The total donations could surpass $3.5 million, requiring disclosure by the party later this year. The offices of Hanson, Rinehart, and Giles have been contacted for further comment, but no additional details have been provided.

This influx of resources comes at a critical time for One Nation, as it seeks to solidify its position in Australian politics ahead of the Farrer byelection. The party's growing influence has drawn both attention and scrutiny, particularly given the high-profile nature of its donors and the potential implications for its campaign strategies. As Hanson continues to leverage these contributions, the political landscape may see further shifts in the coming months





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Pauline Hanson One Nation Farrer Byelection Gina Rinehart Political Donations

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