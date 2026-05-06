Pauline Hanson Apologizes to Liberal Senator After One Nation Volunteer Allegedly Assaults Him

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson apologizes to Liberal Senator James Paterson after a volunteer allegedly grabbed his phone during a campaign altercation. The incident involved a dispute over a corflute attacking One Nation candidate David Farley’s political past, with Hanson condemning the behavior while noting such confrontations are not uncommon in politics.

Pauline Hanson , the leader of One Nation , has issued a formal apology to Liberal Senator James Paterson following an incident in which a One Nation volunteer allegedly grabbed his phone during a heated confrontation.

The altercation took place in Albury, where Senator Paterson was campaigning for the Farrer candidate Raissa Butkowski. The One Nation volunteer confronted Senator Paterson over a corflute that criticized One Nation candidate David Farley for his previous political affiliations, including his past involvement with the Labor Party and social media endorsements of Teal candidate Michelle Milthorpe. Senator Paterson defended the corflute, arguing that voters had a right to know about Mr. Farley’s political history.

The volunteer accused the Liberals of defamation and allegedly seized Senator Paterson’s phone during the exchange. Speaking to Sky News host Chris Kenny, Ms. Hanson confirmed that Mr. Farley had reached out to Senator Paterson to ensure his well-being. She stated that while Senator Paterson was unharmed, One Nation apologized for the incident and offered full cooperation if a police investigation were pursued. Ms. Hanson emphasized that such behavior was unacceptable and reiterated her commitment to respectful political discourse.

She also noted that while the incident was regrettable, similar confrontations occur across all political parties. The One Nation leader added that the volunteer involved had not yet been disciplined, as the matter was still under review. Mr. Farley, in a separate statement, reaffirmed his dedication to maintaining a respectful and inclusive democratic process





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