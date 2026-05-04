Pauline Hanson Considers Senate Exit for Lower House Bid

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is weighing a move from the Senate to contest a seat in the House of Representatives at the next election, according to her chief of staff James Ashby. Hanson has also outlined conditions for supporting a future Coalition government, including scrapping net zero targets and the Paris Agreement.

Pauline Hanson , the prominent leader of One Nation , is reportedly contemplating a significant shift in her political career, potentially leaving her position in the Senate to contest a seat in the House of Representatives at the upcoming federal election.

This revelation comes from James Ashby, One Nation’s chief of staff, during a discussion on Sky News with host Peta Credlin. The conversation arose following Barnaby Joyce’s declaration of his intention to re-contest his seat of New England, prompting Credlin to inquire about any further strategic moves planned by One Nation. Ashby responded by suggesting that Hanson is seriously considering a move to the lower house, specifically targeting a seat within her local area.

He indicated that this could create a powerful dynamic, potentially positioning Hanson alongside Joyce as strong conservative voices capable of leading the nation. The potential seats Hanson might contest are Wright or Blair, dependent on the final determination of Queensland’s federal electoral boundary redistribution. This move signifies a potentially major realignment for One Nation, shifting its focus and influence within the Australian political landscape.

The decision is not solely based on electoral opportunity but also reflects Hanson’s desire for greater influence and independence in shaping national policy. Her willingness to potentially sacrifice a secure Senate position demonstrates a commitment to directly representing her constituents and advocating for her party’s core principles in the lower house. The implications of this move extend beyond One Nation, potentially impacting the balance of power in Parliament and influencing the direction of future government policy.

Beyond the potential shift in parliamentary representation, Hanson has also publicly outlined her conditions for supporting a future Coalition government should it find itself in a minority position. In an interview with Sky News, she stated that One Nation would be willing to provide supply and confidence to a Coalition government solely to prevent Labor from remaining in power.

However, she emphatically rejected any offer of ministerial positions, asserting her desire to maintain independence and avoid being bound by cabinet solidarity. Hanson made it clear that she would not accept any constraints on her voting decisions or allow the Coalition to dictate her party’s stance on legislation.

This uncompromising stance underscores her commitment to representing the interests of her constituents and upholding the principles of One Nation, even if it means navigating a complex and potentially challenging relationship with a governing Coalition. Her demands are not merely about securing political leverage; they represent a fundamental disagreement with the current direction of government policy, particularly regarding environmental initiatives. Specifically, Hanson identified the scrapping of net zero targets and the Paris Agreement as key conditions for her support.

These demands highlight One Nation’s skepticism towards climate change policies and its commitment to prioritizing economic growth and national sovereignty. The willingness to engage in negotiations while simultaneously setting firm red lines demonstrates a strategic approach aimed at maximizing influence and achieving tangible policy outcomes. The potential consequences of Hanson’s actions are far-reaching.

A successful transition to the House of Representatives would not only strengthen One Nation’s presence in Parliament but also provide Hanson with a more direct platform to advocate for her policies and challenge the established political order. Her uncompromising stance on key issues, such as net zero and the Paris Agreement, could significantly influence the debate and potentially force the major parties to reconsider their positions.

Furthermore, her willingness to negotiate with the Coalition while simultaneously demanding independence could create a volatile and unpredictable political environment. The outcome of the next election and the subsequent negotiations will likely determine the extent to which Hanson’s influence shapes the future of Australian politics.

The redistribution of electoral boundaries in Queensland will be a crucial factor in determining which seat Hanson ultimately contests, and the outcome of that contest will have significant implications for the balance of power in the House of Representatives. The move also raises questions about the future leadership of One Nation in the Senate, should Hanson depart.

Ashby’s comments suggest a level of confidence in Hanson’s ability to win a lower house seat, indicating a strategic calculation that the benefits of increased influence in the House outweigh the potential risks of losing a Senate position. This decision reflects a broader trend of populist leaders seeking to disrupt the traditional political landscape and directly connect with voters on issues that resonate with their concerns.

The coming months will be critical in determining whether Hanson’s gamble pays off and whether One Nation can solidify its position as a significant force in Australian politics





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Pauline Hanson One Nation Senate House Of Representatives Australian Politics Election Coalition Net Zero Paris Agreement James Ashby

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