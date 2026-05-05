Pauline Hanson Considers Shift to Lower House

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is evaluating a potential move from the Senate to the House of Representatives, influenced by recent positive polling results and upcoming electoral boundary changes in Queensland. The decision could reshape the party’s strategy for the next federal election.

Pauline Hanson , the leader of One Nation , has publicly acknowledged she is evaluating the possibility of transitioning from the Senate to the House of Representatives.

This consideration follows a suggestion made the previous day by a prominent figure within the party regarding a potential shift in her parliamentary focus. Speaking at a press conference alongside Cory Bernardi, One Nation’s South Australian leader, Ms. Hanson stated that the move is currently under review and no definitive decisions have been reached. The potential change in representation is largely contingent upon the upcoming redistribution of federal electoral boundaries within Queensland.

Should favorable adjustments occur, Ms. Hanson indicated she might contest either the seat of Wright or Blair. A significant factor influencing her deliberation is the party’s recent positive trajectory in opinion polls, which she believes warrants careful consideration. This potential move represents a substantial change for Ms. Hanson, who has served in the Senate for a decade, and could significantly alter One Nation’s strategic approach in the next federal election.

The possibility of her contesting a Queensland seat is directly linked to the anticipated electoral boundary changes, which could create more favorable conditions for her candidacy. The discussion around Ms. Hanson’s potential move also touches upon the broader political landscape, with speculation about the future roles of other key figures like Barnaby Joyce.

The suggestion that both Ms. Hanson and Mr. Joyce could be prominent leaders in the lower house highlights One Nation’s ambition to position itself as a driving force in shaping a conservative Australia. One Nation’s growing prominence in the political arena is underscored by recent polling data, which demonstrates a notable increase in primary vote support.

Last month’s Sky News Pulse survey revealed a remarkable surge for the party, placing it in a tie with the Labor Party at 27 percent – a historic first for One Nation. This represents a two-point increase for One Nation, while Labor experienced a three-point decline. Simultaneously, the Coalition’s primary vote remained stagnant at a historically low 20 percent, and the Greens achieved a record high of 14 percent.

These figures indicate a significant shift in voter sentiment and a potential realignment of political forces. The party’s improved standing in the polls is directly influencing Ms. Hanson’s consideration of a move to the lower house, as it suggests a greater likelihood of success in a different electoral setting. The potential for increased representation in the House of Representatives would provide One Nation with a more direct platform to advocate for its policies and influence the legislative agenda.

The party’s leadership is carefully assessing the implications of this move, weighing the benefits of a stronger presence in the lower house against the established advantages of Ms. Hanson’s position in the Senate. The strategic implications of this decision extend beyond Ms. Hanson’s individual career path, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the next federal election and the broader political landscape.

The possibility of Ms. Hanson stepping down from the Senate to contest a seat closer to her residence has also been raised, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. This scenario underscores the party’s willingness to explore all available options to maximize its electoral gains. The potential presence of both Ms. Hanson and Barnaby Joyce in the lower house is viewed as a powerful combination that could effectively lead a conservative agenda in Australia.

This highlights One Nation’s ambition to not only increase its representation but also to exert a greater influence on the direction of national policy. The party’s recent success in the polls is seen as a validation of its platform and a sign of growing public support for its policies. This momentum is fueling the consideration of a strategic shift that could position One Nation as a major force in Australian politics.

The upcoming redistribution of electoral boundaries will be a crucial factor in determining the feasibility of Ms. Hanson’s move, as it will shape the competitive landscape in Queensland. The party is closely monitoring the boundary changes and assessing which seat would offer the best opportunity for success. Ultimately, the decision will be based on a careful evaluation of the political risks and rewards, with the goal of maximizing One Nation’s impact on the next federal election and beyond.

The party’s leadership is committed to making a strategic decision that will best serve the interests of its supporters and advance its policy objectives





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Pauline Hanson One Nation House Of Representatives Senate Queensland Electoral Boundaries Politics Federal Election

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