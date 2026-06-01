Senator Pauline Hanson has defended One Nation MP David Farley after his call to display Indigenous flags at his new office put him at odds with his party.

Pauline Hanson defends One Nation MP David Farley after Indigenous flags call. Senator Hanson said Mr Farley is 'new to it' and 'doesn't understand getting caught up in it and the gotcha moments'.

Mr Farley was elected to parliament after securing a historic victory in the Farrer by-election last month, joining fellow One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce in the lower house. Senator Hanson said Mr Farley is 'mindful of the Aboriginals and trying to work with them in his own electorate. So he's trying to find his feet with that.

' She also said Mr Farley was 'probably not as much up front' as she was on the issue and reiterated her stance that only one flag should be displayed at parliament. 'There won't be three on the floor of parliament, I made that quite clear. There won't be any more Welcome to Country. We will not be divided any more in this nation and it is one nation,' Senator Hanson said.

The One Nation leader's comments came after Mr Farley recently told The Border Mail he intended to display all three flags in his offices in Albury and Griffith.

'We all live in three worlds, we live in the world of our forefathers and those that came before us, we live in the present today and we live in the future,' he said. Senator Hanson said she was not aware of Mr Farley's intention to display the flags and reaffirmed her longstanding opposition to flying multiple official flags in public institutions.

'He never said that he was flying three flags,' Senator Hanson told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. 'He said he believes in the Australian flag but he said, you know, you have to actually acknowledge other people here in the nation, and of course they thought that was: 'Oh I'm flying three flags'.

Mr Farley was elected to parliament after securing a historic victory in the Farrer by-election last month, joining fellow One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce in the lower house. Senator Hanson said Mr Farley is 'new to it' and 'doesn't understand getting caught up in it and the gotcha moments'.

'He's also mindful of the Aboriginals and trying to work with them in his own electorate. So he's trying to find his feet with that.

' She also said Mr Farley was 'probably not as much up front' as she was on the issue and reiterated her stance that only one flag should be displayed at parliament. 'There won't be three on the floor of parliament, I made that quite clear. There won't be any more Welcome to Country. We will not be divided any more in this nation and it is one nation,' Senator Hanson said.

The One Nation leader's comments came after Mr Farley recently told The Border Mail he intended to display all three flags in his offices in Albury and Griffith.

'We all live in three worlds, we live in the world of our forefathers and those that came before us, we live in the present today and we live in the future,' he said. Senator Hanson said she was not aware of Mr Farley's intention to display the flags and reaffirmed her longstanding opposition to flying multiple official flags in public institutions.

'I don't run David Farley's office with his staff or his decision-making, we work together as a team. So that's clearly his choice, he's the elected member of parliament,' she told Sky News





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