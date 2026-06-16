Pauline Hanson demands tobacco excise repeal to combat illicit market surge

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has called on the Albanese government to repeal the tobacco excise tax, arguing that the twice-yearly increases have fueled a massive expansion of the illicit tobacco market, now dominated by criminal syndicates. She proposes cutting the excise to undermine the profitability of black market operations and has criticized the government's lack of effective customs inspections. The move comes as new data shows illicit products account for up to 80% of tobacco consumption, with revenue forecasts plummeting far below initial projections.

Pauline Hanson has demanded the Albanese government repeal the tobacco excise and has pledged to "cut the guts" out of the tax if One Nation wins government.

The call follows the release of Australian Bureau of Statistics data showing a nearly 40% rise in nicotine consumption from 2017 to 2025, compared to a 14% population increase, driven largely by rapid growth in illicit cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other nicotine products. Hanson described the bi-annual excise increases as "a stupid thing" the government continues to do amid rising crime in Sydney and Melbourne.

During an interview with 2GB, Hanson argued that the excise hikes have turned tobacco into a lucrative business for criminals.

"Cut the excise tax, cut the guts right out of it so you don't give them an industry out there for these mongrels," she said. She linked the expansion of the black market to insufficient customs checks, noting that only one in a hundred shipping containers entering the country is inspected. The proportion of illicit products in total tobacco consumption has surged from 12% in 2017 to 80% by 2025, according to ABS figures.

Government budget projections reveal a collapse in expected tobacco excise revenue from $7.767 billion in 2024-25 to just $4.13 billion for the current financial year, far below the estimated $6.8 billion annual healthcare cost of smoking. A report by Oxford Economics Australia found that Commonwealth revenue forecasts have consistently underestimated the illicit market's growth, which was estimated at 19% of total consumption in 2020-21 and is forecast to reach nearly 90% by 2028-29.

The report projected a $67 billion shortfall in excise receipts by 2028-29 compared to 2018-19 forecasts. It recommended Treasurer Jim Chalmers slash the excise to 2019 levels to stabilize the market, which would lower legal pack prices by about a third. The illicit market generates an estimated $4 billion to $7 billion annually for organized crime, fueling violent turf wars that harm communities and legitimate retailers





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Tobacco Excise Illicit Tobacco Market Pauline Hanson One Nation Albanese Government Criminal Monopoly Tax Repeal Customs Inspections Tobacco Consumption Excise Revenue

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