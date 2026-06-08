Pauline Hanson has doubled down on criticism of Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan after the Premier condemned depictions of herself as a witch as sexist. The One Nation leader referenced escalating crime, gangs on the street, machete crime, government debt and corruption in the CFMEU in her comments.

Pauline Hanson doubles down on criticism of Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan over sexist billboard campaign , saying 'no wonder they called her a witch'. The One Nation leader's comments come after Ms Allan condemned the campaign depicting her as a witch, describing it as sexist and warning of an increasingly toxic political culture.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, former prime minister Julia Gillard and several other politicians have condemned the campaign as 'misogynistic' and 'sexist'. Ms Hanson referenced escalating crime, gangs on the street, machete crime, government debt and corruption in the CFMEU in her comments. She also suggested that Ms Allan was being overly sensitive about her treatment, saying 'suck it up, sweetheart... If you've seen what's happened to me over the years'.

Labor MP Jerome Laxale told Sky News that Ms Hanson was wrong to consider the incident as 'part and parcel' of life in politics. The controversy comes as pressure mounts on Ms Allan less than six months out from Victoria's November election. According to the latest Freshwater Strategy poll, published by the Herald Sun, Labor's vote has slumped to just 23 per cent behind the Coalition and One Nation.

On a two-party preferred basis, the Coalition leads Labor 53-47, and a majority of voters believe it is time for Ms Allan to be replaced, including 39 per cent of Labor voters. Ms Allan's personal approval rating has fallen to a net favourability rating of minus 37, compared to plus 15 for Opposition Leader Jess Wilson.

Former prime minister Julia Gillard, who faced attacks with the same slogan over the carbon tax more than a decade ago, also condemned the billboard campaign.

'I am disgusted to see the use of the slogan 'Ditch the Witch' in Victoria and aimed at Premier Jacinta Allan,' Ms Gillard said. 'Whoever funded the billboards bearing these signs should be outed for what they are - unimaginative and sexist,' she said





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