Pauline Hanson Hits Back at Gina Rinehart Influence Claims by One Nation Ex-Staffer

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson denies allegations that Gina Rinehart influences party strategy after former campaign director Jason Black released secret recordings of their conversations.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has firmly rejected claims that Australia's wealthiest individual Gina Rinehart is dictating the party's political strategy. The denial comes in direct response to revelations from a secretly recorded conversation with former national campaign director Jason Black. Black, who was previously convicted of rape, alleged that a line of Rinehart associates were moving through One Nation to influence policy decisions.

Hanson Denies Rinehart Policy Influence

Speaking in the northern Victorian town of Swan Hill, Hanson dismissed the allegations as absolute garbage the moment a journalist approached her. She expressed fury at the reporting, stating she is sick of disgruntled former staff members who were sacked for poor work ethic. The leader insisted that the public is over these dirty files and simply wants honesty from political figures rather than baseless accusations.

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Secret Recordings Detail Party Allegations

The controversy stems from audio recordings released by Black, who claimed there was a conga line of people connected to Gina Rinehart moving through the party structure. He alleged that top adviser James Ashby was using One Nation to enrich himself financially. Black also claimed he continued working for the party secretly even after his dismissal by Hanson earlier in the year.

Cross-Party Criticism and Trust Issues

The disclosures have triggered immediate criticism from both major political parties in Australia. Environment Minister Murray Watt stated that the allegations show One Nation is not focused on working people. Watt argued that the situation strikes at the heart of trust and integrity within the party, highlighting a disconnect between public claims and private actions. He noted that the party says one thing publicly while doing things behind closed doors that are inconsistent with their stated values.

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Fundraising Claims and Payment Denials

Hanson also addressed specific financial allegations made by Black regarding campaign fundraising. She explicitly stated she had never made payments to Black's family firm for fundraising purposes. This denial contradicts claims made by the former campaign director in the secret recordings. The One Nation leader had previously denied an interview request and failed to answer questions about these allegations before this public statement.

Impact on Victorian Election Prospects

Black stated in the recordings that Hanson would have him back in a heartbeat once the political pressure subsided. He noted that Hanson sacked him in April after the federal Coalition put pressure on her regarding his criminal past. The scandal arrives as One Nation polls at 23 percent in Victoria, trailing only the incumbent Labor government. However, state leader Warren Pickering remains behind both Premier Ben Carroll and Opposition Leader Jess Wilson in preferred premier stakes.