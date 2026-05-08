Pauline Hanson on Eggshells as One Nation Eyes Historic Farrer Byelection Win

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson remains cautiously optimistic ahead of the Farrer byelection, where her party is poised for a historic victory. Hanson warned of strict discipline for underperforming MPs and addressed policy differences with candidate David Farley, while emphasizing key campaign issues like immigration, cost of living, and regional support.

Pauline Hanson , the leader of One Nation , has expressed cautious optimism ahead of the Farrer byelection, scheduled for this Saturday. Speaking during a live broadcast of Karl Stefanovic’s podcast at Albury’s Beer DeLuxe on Friday, Hanson admitted she was on eggshells, despite growing confidence in her party’s chances.

The byelection, triggered by the resignation of former Liberal leader Sussan Ley, has become a tight contest between One Nation’s David Farley and independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe. Farley, a 69-year-old agribusiness consultant from Narrandera, is seen as the frontrunner to secure One Nation’s first-ever win in the House of Representatives. Hanson, however, remains wary of overconfidence, stating that until the last vote is cast, she will remain anxious.

The outcome of this election could mark a significant shift in the political landscape of the traditionally conservative rural electorate. Hanson also addressed recent policy discrepancies between Farley and the party’s national stance on immigration. During a candidate forum last week, Farley suggested that net overseas migration of 306,000 people might not be excessive, given the region’s need for skilled labor.

Hanson clarified that Farley’s comments were specific to the local labor shortages in agricultural areas like Griffith and Leeton, but reaffirmed One Nation’s national policy of capping immigration at 130,000 and deporting those in the country illegally. She emphasized that foreign workers and international students should leave Australia once their visas expire and reapply through official channels. Hanson also defended her strict approach to party discipline, citing past removals of underperforming MPs.

She mentioned former senators Brian Burston and Fraser Anning, who she claimed did nothing for their constituents. Hanson’s message was clear: MPs who fail to work for their electorates will not be tolerated in her party. The campaign has been dominated by key issues such as cost-of-living pressures, water management, healthcare access, infrastructure investment, and support for agriculture.

Milthorpe, who nearly unseated Ley in the last federal election, has faced accusations of being a teal independent due to donations from Climate 200. She has countered these claims by stating her willingness to oppose net zero if it harms regional communities and her opposition to a proposed local wind farm at Table Top. Hanson framed the byelection as a broader fight against the major parties, declaring her determination to reclaim the country for One Nation.

The result of this election could have far-reaching implications for the political future of the region and the balance of power in the House of Representatives





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Pauline Hanson One Nation Farrer Byelection David Farley Michelle Milthorpe

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