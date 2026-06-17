Pauline Hanson Proposes Defunding ABC and SBS to Fund Homelessness Initiatives and Cut National Debt

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has proposed radical reforms to eliminate taxpayer funding for the ABC and SBS, redirecting the estimated $1.6 billion annually to address homelessness, reduce national debt, and fund core services like hospitals and schools. Speaking at the National Press Club, she also called for the abolition of climate change and Aboriginal affairs departments, and outlined plans to cut NDIS waste while protecting genuine participants.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has unveiled a radical proposal to drastically reform the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), redirecting its substantial public funding towards tackling homelessness and reducing national debt .

Speaking at the National Press Club, Hanson detailed her party's plan to completely strip the ABC of its approximately $1.3 billion in annual taxpayer funding, forcing it to operate on a subscription-based model. In parallel, she proposed the total abolition of the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), which receives over $300 million per year from the government.

When questioned by Sky News Australia's political reporter Cameron Reddin on the allocation of these funds, Hanson emphasized a focus on Australia's growing homeless crisis, stating, "There's hell of a lot to be done. My speech focused on the homeless, the people out there that are living in poverty," and added the need to "bring down prices" and "provide for families out there that are really struggling.

" She framed the budget cuts as a necessary step to "pull back on the budget" and redirect resources to urgent social issues. Hanson's address extended far beyond media funding, presenting a broad fiscal conservative agenda aimed at eliminating what she described as government waste and duplication. She pointed to Australia's staggering fiscal trajectory, noting the nation had transitioned from being "debt free" to accumulating "almost $1 trillion" in debt over two decades.

To address this, she proposed dismantling entire government departments, stating, "I'd get rid of the climate change department, the Aboriginal department, and also duplication of education and the health departments… with the states.

" She argued that streamlining federal-state operations could yield massive savings, hypothetically asking, "We're spending about $50 billion a year. Can you imagine where we can spend that $50 billion a year? In hospitals and schools.

" A significant portion of her critique targeted the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). While acknowledging that some participants genuinely require support, Hanson accused the system of being rife with "rorts" and "scammers," arguing for a reduction in expenditures rather than the current government's plan to cut the number of participants by 160,000. She contrasted her approach of targeting fraud with what she portrayed as a blunt, indiscriminate reduction in support.

This rhetoric was coupled with a claim that 55 per cent of voters support moving the ABC away from full taxpayer funding towards a user-pays model, which she used to bolster her argument for radical change. Throughout the speech, Hanson positioned her proposals as a necessary correction to what she sees as an oversized, inefficient, and ideologically driven public sector, advocating for a fundamental reordering of national priorities to funnel money from what she considers non-essential services directly into addressing poverty, reducing debt, and funding core services like health and education





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Pauline Hanson One Nation ABC Funding SBS Homelessness National Debt NDIS Budget Cuts Federal Spending Australian Politics

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