Pauline Hanson's controversial statements and views on various issues

This news text highlights Pauline Hanson's recent statements and views on various issues, including her criticism of a journalist, her stance on AI red tape, her opposition to a pay rise for workers, her belief in the need for industrial relations overhaul, her immigration policies, her views on nuclear power, and her stance on abortion.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has called a journalist 'trashy', said there are too many abortions in Australia, and even swung behind AI red tape during an advertisement.

She also opposed a pay rise for workers and took a $100,000 pay rise for herself. Hanson mentioned that businesses are telling her that employees are lazy and too hard to sack, and she believes that industrial relations need a complete overhaul. She also mentioned that she would restrict immigration from countries 'immersed in extremism like radical Islam'.

When asked about her support for nuclear power, she said the Coalition had made a mistake committing to seven upfront, giving its opponents an attack line on the estimated $600 billion cost. When asked about her views on abortion, Hanson said the topic was a discussion that needed to be had with the Australian people.

She mentioned that she is not against women needing an abortion for medical reasons or certain circumstances, but she would rather educate women to use contraceptives. She also mentioned that she thinks it's too late to have an abortion from 20 weeks and that it is clearly not humane. Hanson's new recruit, Barnaby Joyce, appeared at a pro-life rally in Sydney earlier this month to demand tighter controls on abortion





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Pauline Hanson Journalist AI Red Tape Pay Rise Immigration Nuclear Power Abortion

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