Pauline Hanson’s Divisive Speech Condemned by Human Rights and Anti-Islamophobia Officials

Pauline Hanson’s National Press Club address, which targeted transgender rights, immigration, and Islam, has been condemned by human rights and anti-Islamophobia officials as divisive and dangerous. Critics warn her rhetoric encourages racism and discrimination, while supporters defend her stance on national identity.

Australian Human Rights Commission president Hugh de Kretser on Thursday warned that Pauline Hanson ’s National Press Club address would encourage discrimination against marginalised communities. In her speech, Hanson claimed Western civilisation was “under siege” and lashed a “transgender insurgency,” while calling for de Kretser’s sacking over his advocacy for trans rights.

De Kretser told ABC Radio National that Hanson’s rhetoric punches down on many Australians and demonises parts of the community, which creates rising racism and risks to safety. He argued that her vision echoes the White Australia policy, implying some people belong less than others, a concept human rights absolutely rejects. Hanson used her first press club address to outline ambitions to reshape Australia after her party surged past Labor and the Coalition in polls.

She also singled out migrants, claiming the nation is losing its identity and values. Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia Aftab Malik accused Hanson of conflating extremists with average Muslims and fearmongering for political gain. He noted her history of calling Islam a disease and advocating mosque surveillance, calling her vision of a monoculture dystopian. Labor frontbencher Murray Watt said Hanson targets workers, women, migrants, and public broadcasters, offering a plan of division, chaos, and cuts.

The prime minister defended the ABC and SBS after Hanson vowed to abolish SBS and cut ABC, stating public broadcasters play a crucial role in democracy. The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance condemned Hanson’s banning of media outlets from press conferences as an assault on press freedom. Barnaby Joyce shied away from the harsher implications, insisting One Nation is not demonising migrants but concerned about housing capacity.

New One Nation MP David Farley praised the speech as direct shooting that addressed elephants in the room. The latest ABS figures show net overseas migration fell slightly to 301,000, with annual population growth down 0.1 percentage points, as the government manages migrant intake amid backlash. Critics argue Hanson’s rhetoric fuels division and undermines Australia’s multicultural fabric, while supporters claim she addresses legitimate concerns about immigration and national identity





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