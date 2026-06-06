Pauline Hanson's National Press Club Address Highlights Shift from Fringe to Mainstream as One Nation Gains Political Traction

Pauline Hanson is set to address the National Press Club, marking a symbolic rise from political outsider to establishment figure. Despite her anti-immigration stance and controversial history, her party One Nation is experiencing a polling surge, attracting diverse voters and major donors. Yet, far-right views continue to alienate many Australians, even as her chief of staff outlines radical plans to overhaul government departments and install Hanson as prime minister.

For the first time in her political career, Pauline Hanson , first elected in 1996 and a persistent figure on the margins of Australian politics, will address the National Press Club of Australia.

Following tradition, she will sit at the head table beforehand with club officials, including chief executive Maurice Reilly and president Tom Connell, before speaking at 12:30pm on June 17. This event symbolizes her shift from a fringe voice to an accepted part of the political establishment, as she prepares to face seasoned journalists.

In a recent podcast, Hanson stated that One Nation's presence forces other parties to stop taking voters for granted, and she claimed the country has caught up with her consistent message over the years. However, her consistency is not without contradictions. When asked why she shifted focus from Asian immigration to Muslim immigration, she said the latter "is actually happening" and that the impact wasn't felt in 1996.

She also noted her 2016 Senate speech on Muslim migration and suggested many Asian-Australians now support her policies. She criticized major parties for leaving the country in a mess and called for a change in direction, policies, and vision. Her chief of staff, James Ashby, outlined more radical plans, including abolishing the climate change and environment departments, arguing the latter duplicates state functions. He warned that departmental secretaries who resist would be sacked under a One Nation government.

Ashby emphasized that while One Nation will consult professionals and bureaucrats, elected officials make final decisions for the Australian people's benefit, something he claims hasn't happened for decades. He promised to rebalance budgets, pay down debt, and crack down on NDIS fraud, saving money for taxpayers. Ashby aims to reshape Australia, install Hanson as prime minister, and upend the political establishment, returning the country to "real" Australians.

Although Hanson briefly captured national attention after her 1998 election loss, she spent years in political wilderness, including jail time (later overturned), and multiple failed comeback attempts. Her current polling surge rivals her 1998 peak, with one poll showing One Nation at 31% primary vote, ahead of Labor and the Coalition. With Ashby's help, Hanson has boosted mainstream acceptance, securing major donors like Gina Rinehart, establishing branches nationwide, and adopting mainstream party trappings.

However, she remains anathema to many Australians due to far-right views, even as support grows among groups that previously shunned her-women, wealthier and more educated voters, and inner-city residents. National Party leader Matt Canavan acknowledged the threat, stating his party must fight hard as voters are angry and justified in their frustration





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pauline Hanson One Nation Australian Politics National Press Club James Ashby Immigration Polling Surge Far-Right Politics Climate Change Policy NDIS Fraud

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pauline Hanson Considers Long-Term Alliance with Coalition PartiesAustralian politician Pauline Hanson says she may pitch herself for prime minister in the next election, but is unsure if she will do so. She has been making headlines with her recent rise in the polls and her comments on immigration and multiculturalism.

Read more »

Pauline Hanson left to explain amid awkward interview bunglesThe party’s most prominent figures have scrambled to clarify details of an important policy.

Read more »

How Hanson became the de facto leader of the oppositionPauline Hanson’s decision to speak at the National Press Club this month shows the political landscape in Australia has changed. Has Hanson changed with it?

Read more »

Hanson to Address National Press Club, Reflecting Shift from Fringe to MainstreamPauline Hanson, a long-time figure on the Australian political scene, will address the National Press Club for the first time, marking a significant shift towards the mainstream. Hanson has been consistent in her views, but has adapted her focus from Asian immigration to Muslim immigration, citing the increasing impact of Muslim immigration on the country.

Read more »