Pauline Hanson has expressed her surprise at the large number of young people supporting her party, One Nation, as the latest polls show her party is ahead of Labor.

Pauline Hanson says she has been shocked by an influx of young One Nation supporters, as Australia 's leading polls put her party ahead of Labor .

The One Nation leader told Sky News host Caleb Bond on Monday she spent the weekend talking to 'disgruntled' and 'dissatisfied' Australians. What I find fascinating is the younger ones that are coming across now to One Nation, she continued. The enthusiasm, the support that I'm getting from the younger ones, it's quite interesting to see that happen.

Her support amongst 18- to 34-year-olds was 15 per cent at the time, trailing Labor's 28 per cent and the Greens' 29 per cent. Pauline Hanson says she has been fascinated by her newfound resonance with younger Australians. Picture: NewsWire / Damian Shaw Newspoll on Monday showed One Nation with a 31 per cent share of the primary vote intention - a one-point lead over the current government.

Ms Hanson said she was buoyed by the recent results but was waiting until closer to the election to make any drastic calls. It's very encouraging, but as I've said, polls come and go and can be like a stock exchange, she said.

I'm not going to make any decisions now at this point, what I'm going to do as far as the party, whether I'm going to stand for the Senate or whether I'll stand for a lower house seat. Do I want to be Opposition Leader? Do I want to be Prime Minister? What I've said is: I think I have the ability to do it.

I'm announcing some very credible candidates in the next coming months... what I want to do is make sure that we have the right person in the right position to represent the people of Australia, she said. It means just getting out there, putting our policies forward to the people before the next election and keep talking to the Australian people. What's happened to this country is not what people want.

They're fed up with the major political parties that lie to them, tell them something and do another thing. We have a crisis that's happening in the housing crisis, mass migration, small businesses going under, 50,000. We've lost industries manufacturing, the farming sector has been badly affected and we're losing the farming sectors as well, let alone what's happening in the mining sectors also.

Ms Hanson said her party had to continue to push forward to explain its policies in response to Australians' dissatisfaction. Two of the rank and file made enormous blunders attempting to explain her foreign ownership housing policy last week. Barnaby Joyce told Sky News Australia a One Nation government would force permanent residents One Nation instead would force foreign owners to become citizens or divest from their homes, he explained.

The saga called back into question One Nation's ability to govern and provide a real policy alternative among political circles and the commentariat. One Nation remains eminently popular with people who identify themselves as working class and older Australians, according to the Pulse poll. and has made modest gains amongst younger voters recently. Labor retained a narrow edge on a two-party preferred basis: 51.5-48.5 versus the Coalition, and 52.5-47.5 against One Nation.

Mr Albanese also maintained a slim lead as preferred prime minister over Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, 41-39. Satisfaction with Mr Albanese, however, has fallen to a devastating low, with 60 per cent of voters disapproving of his leadership and 34 per cent satisfied for a -24 overall result. The Redbridge Group and DemosAU also have One Nation leading their most recent polls alongside Newspoll and YouGov's Pulse.

Roy Morgan's weekly poll has One Nation level with Labor while last month's Resolve poll has One Nation trailing the current government





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