Pauline Hanson Slams Labor's 'Disgusting' Fundraising Campaign Against One Nation's Rise

Pauline Hanson has labelled Labor's digital fundraising appeal to counter One Nation's polling surge as 'absolutely disgusting,' arguing it exploits struggling Australians. The Labor ads ask for $27 donations to stop One Nation from turning momentum into seats. Meanwhile, One Nation leads the primary vote at 29% as Labor hits a record low of 26%.

Pauline Hanson has launched a sharp attack on the Australian Labor Party 's recent fundraising campaign, which aims to counter the rising popularity of her One Nation party.

The Labor initiative, running across Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram since June 1, urges supporters to donate $27 to help prevent One Nation from converting polling momentum into parliamentary seats. Hanson condemned the appeal as 'absolutely disgusting,' arguing that it is tone-deaf to ask ordinary Australians, many of whom are struggling with cost-of-living pressures, for money while the government, led by a Prime Minister on a high salary, fails to address their economic anxieties.

Her criticism highlights a deepening political rift as Labor seeks to shore up its support against a populist surge. The Labor Party's digital advertisements employ urgent language, stating, 'To all Labor supporters. Please don't scroll past this,' and noting that '99 per cent of people reading this won't contribute.

' The ads hope to inspire action by suggesting that a $27 contribution from each viewer would provide the resources needed to combat One Nation's rise. According to Meta's Ad Library, some of these sponsored posts have budgets between $2,000 and $2,500 and are targeted to reach up to 80,000 users.

This organized push comes as internal polling and public surveys show One Nation leading the primary vote at 29 per cent-a dramatic 23-point increase since the 2025 federal election-while Labor has fallen to an all-time low of 26 per cent, a nine-point drop. Nationals Senator Matt Canavan weighed in, suggesting the Labor fundraising drive reveals a party 'addicted to politics' at the expense of practical governance.

He advised the government to focus on improving economic outcomes and border security rather than soliciting donations for political ads. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously tied the rise of populist parties like One Nation to widespread economic anxiety, echoing the phrase 'It's the economy, stupid' to argue that financial stress on households is driving voter sentiment.

Despite government measures aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures, the analysis suggests these have not stemmed the tide of frustration, creating fertile ground for Hanson's message. The episode underscores a broader national debate about the disconnect between political elites and everyday Australians, with fundraising tactics emerging as a flashpoint in the lead-up to the next election





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Pauline Hanson One Nation Labor Party Fundraising Political Ads Polling Cost Of Living Anthony Albanese Matt Canavan Australian Politics

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