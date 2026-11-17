Pauline Hanson pledges to cut permanent refugee intake from 20,000 to 2,000 as Australia imposes new sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

National Party leader Pauline Hanson has unveiled a radical shift in migration policy, pledging to reduce Australia's annual permanent refugee intake from 20,000 to just 2,000. This announcement follows a previous commitment made in September to significantly curtail temporary migration numbers, signaling a hardline stance on border control ahead of the upcoming federal election.

The proposal represents a drastic 90 per cent reduction in the yearly refugee quota, a move that aligns with Hanson's long-standing anti-immigration platform. By targeting permanent humanitarian places, the policy aims to prioritize domestic employment opportunities and reduce pressure on public infrastructure, a key theme in her recent campaign messaging.

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Hanson's Refugee Policy Shift

Pauline Hanson explicitly stated her intention to slash the yearly intake of permanent refugees from the current level of 20,000 down to 2,000. This sharp decrease comes after she previously promised in September to cut temporary migrant numbers, indicating a comprehensive overhaul of Australia's migration framework under her leadership.

The One Nation leader's strategy involves a two-pronged approach to migration reduction. By addressing both temporary and permanent visa categories, the party aims to demonstrate strict control over border entry. Critics argue that such drastic cuts could impact Australia's international humanitarian obligations, while supporters claim it protects local jobs and services.

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Global Diplomatic Engagements

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese engaged in high-level diplomatic talks overnight, meeting with US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanaeto. These discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relationships and addressing shared regional security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

During these meetings, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation in maintaining global stability. The talks with US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were particularly focused on trade agreements and defense partnerships, reflecting the Australian government's strategy to diversify its international alliances.

Climate Summit Negotiations

Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen announced a more transparent approach to negotiations at this year's climate summit, releasing a draft of the final COP text earlier than usual. The draft includes the highly contentious call to immediately transition away from fossil fuels, a clause that has sparked debate among participating nations.

Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen hopes this early release will give nations the best chance of reaching consensus on the final text before the summit ends this Friday. He stated that while the final agreement will differ from the first draft, the document enables engagement on areas of disagreement to steer towards the most ambitious outcome possible.

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Sanctions on West Bank Settlers

Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that Australia has imposed another round of targeted sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank. The measures ban Australians and Australian businesses from trading with or providing financial support to three specific individuals and four organizations.

These new sanctions specifically target a construction company involved in building Israeli settlements. The sanctioned entities have participated in planning, coordinating, and establishing new settlements by raising funds and recruiting volunteers. Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated the measures are designed to deter settler violence and uphold international law regarding human rights abuses.

Victorian State Election Debate

Leading up to the Victorian state election, Premier Ben Carroll, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, Greens leader Ellen Sandell, and One Nation's Victorian leader Warren Pickering faced off in a live debate last night. The participants discussed key state issues, with migration and border control featuring prominently in the discourse.

The debate provided a platform for Victoria's major political figures to outline their contrasting visions for the state. Premier Ben Carroll and Opposition Leader Jess Wilson presented their respective party policies, while Greens leader Ellen Sandell and Warren Pickering highlighted their unique positions on social and economic matters, setting the stage for the upcoming vote.