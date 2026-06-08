Pauline Hanson tells Jacinta Allan to 'suck it up' over witch billboard

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has responded to the backlash over a political billboard depicting Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan as a witch. Ms Hanson told Ms Allan to 'suck it up' and predicted she would lose the state election in November.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has told Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan to suck it up after she was depicted as a witch in a political billboard.

Campaign billboards in Melbourne's CBD over the weekend showed Ms Allan portrayed as a witch next to the slogan Ditch the Witch. The billboards were condemned by Ms Allan, as well as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and former prime minister Julia Gillard.

However, Ms Hanson, who has been the subject of countless personal attacks, offered some choice advice to Ms Allan. If you've seen what's happened to me over the years, I remember years ago, Tim Fischer called me a witch and I should be burned at the stake. So I've been tagged that long before you... Besides, Jacinta, I'll tell you something, I've heard on the grapevine, you won't be there in a couple of weeks.

Ms Hanson said that the Victorian Premier would not need to worry about the billboard because she expects her to lose the state election in November. Don't worry about the billboard anymore... it'll be blank because you won't have your photo up there, you'll be gone, she said. The comments come after vans carrying billboards portraying Ms Allan as a witch with the slogan Ditch the Witch were seen driving around Melbourne.

Ms Allan condemned the campaign on social media, describing it as sexist and warning of an increasingly toxic political culture. Sexism just has no place in our political debate, full stop, Ms Allan said in a statement released on social media. A billboard truck using sexist language has been driving around Melbourne as part of a secret and well-funded political campaign. People are entitled to disagree with me.

That's democracy. But I care that this attacks women. And I care about who's next. Media don't call it out.

They report on this like it's fair game, like it's normal. But nothing about this is normal. If you don't take a stand against this creeping culture, it has a tendency of taking over. You only have to look at America to know that.

I cannot stand back and let Victoria become a place where this sort of language is fair game against any woman at work - or any woman in leadership. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to grow up knowing that women deserve the same respect as men. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also weighed into the controversy, branding the campaign a disgrace.

No matter who you support in politics, it is completely unacceptable to demean, objectify, belittle or offend women, Mr Albanese said. The sexist campaign targeting Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan is a disgrace and the people behind these materials should withdraw them immediately. Former prime minister Julia Gillard - who faced attacks with the same slogan over the carbon tax more than a decade ago - also condemned the billboard campaign.

I am disgusted to see the use of the slogan Ditch the Witch in Victoria and aimed at Premier Jacinta Allan, Ms Gillard said. Whoever funded the billboards bearing these signs should be outed for what they are - unimaginative and sexist, she said. The controversy comes as pressure mounts on Ms Allan less than six months out from Victoria's November election.

According to the latest Roy Morgan poll, Ms Allan has become deeply unpopular among voters, with Labor barely leading One Nation in primary vote. A massive 66.5 per cent of voters disapproved of the way Ms Allan has been handling her job as state premier. Labor recorded 25.5 per cent of the primary vote, ahead of One Nation on 24.5 per cent, the Coalition on 24 per cent and 26 per cent supporting other parties or independents.

If a Victorian State Election were held today there would likely be a hung parliament with a great deal of uncertainty about the results in many electorates





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