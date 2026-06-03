Pauline Hanson to Make Historic Debut at National Press Club

In a milestone for her 30-year political career, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is set to address the National Press Club for the first time, reflecting the party's dramatic rise. The June 17 event comes as One Nation surges in polls, winning lower house seats and potentially eyeing the prime ministership.

Pauline Hanson is set to make history by addressing the National Press Club for the first time in her three-decade political career, a symbolic milestone that underscores One Nation 's extraordinary political resurgence.

The event, scheduled for June 17 at the National Press Club in Canberra, marks a significant departure from Hanson's long-standing avoidance of the institution, which has hosted every prime minister and opposition leader since the 1960s. Sky News Chief Election Analyst and National Press Club President Tom Connell, who will moderate the address, highlighted the immense interest surrounding her appearance.

"Pauline Hanson has captured the attention of the nation," Connell said. "The National Press Club is where politicians come to flesh out their policies and ideas, and for journalists to examine their bona fides. It's her first appearance at the club in her 30-year political career, and there has already been great interest in what she will have to say.

" Hanson's upcoming address comes at a pivotal moment for One Nation, which has experienced a dramatic surge in popularity. The party now holds two lower house seats after winning the Farrer by-election and gaining defections, including that of former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce. Recent polling by Sky News Pulse shows One Nation leading the national primary vote for the first time, commanding 29 percent-a 23-point increase from the 2025 federal election.

This shift has prompted speculation about Hanson's ambitions, with the senator recently telling Sky News she would not rule out a run for prime minister.

"Do I want to be Prime Minister? Well, I tell you what, I won't knock the job because I believe that I have the ability to do it," she said. Hanson's relationship with the media has been combative, particularly with the ABC, which she blocked from covering her events during the Farrer campaign.

She has also been a polarizing figure, drawing criticism from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who accused her of appealing to "dark forces" and dividing Australians along racial and religious lines. In response, Hanson dismissed the Albanese government as the worst she has ever seen, asserting that the country is in a "mess" under his leadership.

"This isn't the country that I grew up in," she said. "Whether it's Pauline Hanson as Prime Minister or someone else, we've got to have someone else take on that job. Australians are hurting so much. They want truth, honesty, they want clear policies.

" The National Press Club described Hanson as one of Australia's most recognizable political leaders, noting her controversial entry into politics and her enduring commitment to advocating for Australian interests. "Through all of this, Pauline never lost sight of her goal: to be a strong voice for the Australian people in the halls of power, to stand up for the interests of Australia first," the club's event description reads.

The address is expected to draw intense scrutiny from political observers and journalists, as Hanson lays out her vision for a resurgent One Nation party that has fundamentally altered the Australian political landscape. With the next federal election on the horizon, Hanson's appearance at the National Press Club could signal a new chapter in her long and contentious career





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