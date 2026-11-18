One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has unveiled a plan to scrap parent visas and cut Australia's refugee intake from 20,000 to 2,000, as the government adjusts backpacker rules amid regional labour shortage warnings.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has unveiled a hardline immigration plan that would bar migrants from bringing parents to Australia and slash the yearly refugee intake by 90 per cent, from 20,000 to 2,000.

The policy would also axe the roughly 7,000 parent and grandparent visas granted each year and ban the common practice of applying for asylum onshore. The announcement came as Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke retreated from backpacker rules that regional businesses warned would trigger labour shortages. Burke confirmed the government's previous plan to cut third-year working holidaymakers to 5,000 had been adjusted to 25,000 after an organised backlash.

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Backpackers will still need to complete an extra month of regional work to qualify for their second-year visa. Burke said any upward pressure on net overseas migration would be offset by bureaucrats slowing down visa processing, adding the outcome was so much better than where we thought we would be able to be. He also barred international students from bringing spouses.

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One Nation Immigration Policy Details

Under One Nation's plan, parents and grandparents would still be able to visit children on three, six, or 12-month visitor visas. One Nation argues Australia would still be above the OECD average for per capita refugee intake if the numbers were capped at 2,000 a year. The policy relies on Treasury estimates that parent and refugee arrivals cost federal and state taxpayers more than 500,000 dollars over their lifetimes due to lower workforce participation.

This contrasts with skilled migrants, who contribute a net 260,000 dollars and are the focus of the Coalition's rival plan. One Nation's calculations suggest taxpayers would save 140 billion dollars in today's dollars over the lifetimes of the parents and refugees who would otherwise have come to Australia under Labor's settings. Like its first tranche of migration proposals, the policy was not costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office but was underpinned by Treasury estimates on visa classes.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, who was pressured by One Nation to make deep cuts, has pledged to halve the 20,000 refugee intake. Taylor's plan was informed by analysis from the budget office but not officially costed. Labor had also considered cutting the humanitarian program from 20,000 to the long-run base figure of 13,750 but reversed course after a backlash from its own MPs, costing the budget 1 billion dollars.

Angus Taylor Refugee Intake Pledge

Hanson said migrants have helped build Australia and we remain a generous country, but we must look after Australians first. The policy calls for net negative migration, meaning more people would leave Australia than arrive, but does not specify by how much. The policy launch followed a series of reversals and mixed messages from the anti-immigration party about the level of their cuts.

One Nation had initially proposed a cap of 130,000 permanent visas, which MP Barnaby Joyce rebadged as a net migration target after realising the number would lead to economic damage. After copping fury from hard-right influencers while new party MP David Farley made contradictory statements about targets, the party abandoned the 130,000 pledge in favour of three years of net negative migration.

An earlier plan to cut the program by 750,000 was uncosted, and economists said it would smash the economy. Hanson's move to reignite the migration debate comes as Joyce talks down the party's chances at the Victorian election and after claims of chaos and financial impropriety inside the party. Hanson's national media profile has dipped slightly before the Victorian poll, though she has made numerous trips to campaign in the state.

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The big cut is likely to attract criticism from progressives for being hard-hearted as the UN estimates global conflicts from Sudan to Ukraine displace around 118 million people. The policy also comes at a time when the US and nations across Europe have clamped down on migration. It would end Australia's status as one of the most generous developed countries outside Canada, where Prime Minister Mark Carney has also begun winding back parent and refugee visas.

Patrick Gorman Attacks One Nation Plan

Assistant minister to the prime minister Patrick Gorman used a speech at the Sydney Institute on Tuesday to suggest Hanson wanted to create a discriminatory migration system like the old one based on race or religion. Gorman displayed Labor's newfound embrace of national symbols, arguing he was proud to embrace Australia Day against progressives who say it is uncool to be proud of our country.

But he argued: We don't seek to exclude citizens from the Australian project, we include people. We don't talk Australia down. The migration fight will run to the next election amid persistent inflation, as Labor, the Coalition and One Nation all concede the post-pandemic migration surge that started under the Morrison government and was reined in too slowly by Labor has hurt housing affordability.

The backlash highlights the tough trade-offs in the migration debate, where cutting historically high arrivals risks harming key sectors such as universities, health and construction depending on the visa class. Burke was forced to go back to the drawing board a few months ago when cabinet ministers baulked at his proposals, forcing him to cancel a press club speech.

When he eventually announced the details, Labor's policy was aimed in large part at reducing working backpackers, whose numbers have soared recently.