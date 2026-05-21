Pauline Hanson Unveils Plan to Tax Gas Industry Amid Calls for 25 per Cent Royalty

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has unveiled a bombshell plan to impose royalties on the gas industry as part of a broader effort to reduce the wealth of major players and allocate more funds to the state. Under the proposal, One Nation would replace the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) with a 10 per cent wellhead royalty on all offshore oil and gas production. Ms Hanson would also establish a co-investment scheme under which taxpayers would take equity stakes in new gas developments in exchange for funding early-stage exploration. The opposition from the Australian gas industry reflects growing frustration with high prices and a sense of disincentives to invest in domestic resources. Ms Hanson's plan will put renewed pressure on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after he refused to entertain new taxes on gas exports. Under the proposal, One Nation would replace the PRRT with a 10 per cent wellhead royalty on all offshore oil and gas production.

Pauline Hanson unveils bombshell plan to impose royalties on gas and establish government co-investment scheme. One Nation has unveiled a bombshell plan to impose royalties on the gas industry amid growing calls to tax 25 per cent of gas giant export profits.

Under the proposal, One Nation would replace the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) with a 10 per cent wellhead royalty on all offshore oil and gas production. Ms Hanson would also establish a co-investment scheme under which taxpayers would take equity stakes in new gas developments in exchange for funding early-stage exploration.

The Chambers of Commerce in Western Australia, the Australian Energy Producers Employers Association, the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association and other groups including the Minerals Council of Australia and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia immediately voiced opposition to the plan





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Pauline Hanson Gas Royalty One Nation Australia Gas Industry Anthony Albanese

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