Pauline Hanson Wins High Court Bid to Challenge Section 18C

Pauline Hanson has won special leave to challenge Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act in the High Court, arguing it is unconstitutional and burdens political speech. The full bench will hear arguments in the coming months.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has won her bid to mount a High Court challenge arguing that Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act should be declared unconstitutional and torn up.

The Queensland senator applied for special leave to appear before the High Court after the Full Federal Court upheld findings that she had subjected Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi to racist hate speech with her "piss off back to Pakistan" tweet, sent in 2022. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson argues that Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act is invalid.

Also read High Court grants Pauline Hanson special leave to appeal racial discrimination case

Political Communication Freedom Tested

Testing Political Communication Limits The case is expected to test the limits of the implied freedom of political communication, a doctrine which the High Court has applied for decades but with an ongoing and at-times heated debate over its reach.

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"Special leave to appeal is granted," read the High Court's single-line ruling, released on Thursday afternoon. The ruling was made by Chief Justice Stephen Gageler as well as Justices Michelle Gordon, James Edelman, Jayne Jagot, Jacqueline Gleeson and Robert Beech-Jones. The seventh justice, Simon Steward, has returned to the court this month after several months' sick leave.

The High Court's decision to grant special leave means the full bench will now hear arguments on whether Section 18C exceeds the implied freedom of political communication. The case is expected to be listed for hearing in the coming months. Hanson's legal team has argued that the provision, which makes it unlawful to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate a person or group because of their race, places an unjustified burden on political speech.

Government Defends Racial Vilification Laws

Government Defends Racial Vilification Laws The government has indicated it will defend the validity of the section. The outcome could have significant implications for how racial vilification laws operate across Australia. A ruling against the section would require Parliament to consider alternative measures to address racial hate speech. Senator Faruqi has previously said the case is about accountability for racist speech and has vowed to continue defending the laws.

Her legal representatives have not yet commented on the High Court's decision to grant leave. Legal experts say the High Court's ruling will be closely watched because it directly engages the balance between free communication on political matters and the protection of vulnerable groups from racial abuse. The implied freedom of political communication is not absolute and is derived from the system of representative government established by the Constitution.

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The case is likely to attract further submissions from the Commonwealth and possibly from state attorneys-general. Hanson has framed her challenge as a defence of free speech for all Australians. More to come.