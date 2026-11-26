Australian pet brand Pawezy runs its biggest sale of the year from November 24 to December 1, offering up to 40 percent off the viral EasyFit harness kits and new hands-free leash colors.

Australian pet brand Pawezy has announced the launch of its Biggest Sale of the Year, running from November 24 to December 1. The promotion includes sitewide discounts of up to 40 per cent, targeting dog owners looking to upgrade their walking essentials during the Black Friday period. This event represents a significant opportunity for consumers to purchase the brand's viral products at reduced rates, with prices verified at the time of the announcement by the 7NEWS Editorial team.

Viral EasyFit Harness Kits Receive Major Discount

Pawezy's EasyFit harness kits are a central focus of this promotional event, offering substantial savings for pet parents. The EasyFit collection is engineered to simplify the routine of preparing for dog walks, featuring a design that allows for a two-second on-and-off process. This mechanism is intended to reduce stress for both the owner and the animal during the dressing phase.

Also read Inspiring Vacations drops jaw-dropping travel deals for Black Friday: From Japan to the Maldives

The harness design incorporates a front D-ring, a feature specifically included to help manage and reduce pulling behavior in dogs. Owners can also select matching styles that coordinate the harness with the leash, ensuring a unified look for the pet's walking attire. These kits are highlighted as key items in the sale, providing a functional upgrade for daily walks.

New Color Options and Hands-Free Leash Availability

In conjunction with the sale, Pawezy has expanded the availability of its popular Hands-Free Leash, which was previously restricted to a single black color option. The accessory is now available in two additional colors: Cream and Cocoa. This expansion allows customers to match the leash with other pet accessories or personal preferences, adding variety to the brand's product line.

Advertisement

The Hands-Free Leash is constructed from premium rock-climbing rope, emphasizing durability and safety for active dogs. The design allows for versatility in how the leash is worn, enabling owners to use it cross-body, around the waist, or held traditionally in the hand. This flexibility supports a hands-free experience while maintaining control and safety during walks.

Wellness Supplements and Art Series Designs Included

The Black Friday promotion extends beyond hardware to include the brand's supplement range, which is formulated by vet scientists. These daily powders are made in Australia and are designed to support specific aspects of canine wellbeing. The range includes a Probiotic Powder intended for dogs prone to paw licking and itching, as well as an Allergy Relief Duo for dogs experiencing seasonal sensitivities.

Additionally, the sale features Limited Edition Art Series designs, offering unique aesthetic options for pet owners. These items are part of the sitewide offer at Pawezy.com.au, allowing consumers to address both the physical needs and the aesthetic preferences of their four-legged family members. The inclusion of these diverse product categories underscores the brand's focus on comprehensive pet care.

Sale Details and Consumer Impact

The promotional period is strictly defined, beginning on November 24 and concluding on December 1. During this window, customers can access up to 40 per cent off sitewide, including the newly introduced Cream and Cocoa leash colors. The brand notes that 7NEWS may receive a commission from purchases made through affiliated links, with prices remaining correct at the time of publication.

Advertisement

This event provides a structured timeframe for consumers to evaluate and purchase premium pet walking equipment. By combining functional products like the EasyFit harness with wellness supplements and aesthetic accessories, Pawezy aims to offer a complete solution for dog owners. The sale reflects a strategic effort to engage pet parents during the high-demand Black Friday shopping period.