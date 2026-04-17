Payday Lending Scheme Directors Fined Millions in Landmark Case

Two directors and their companies have been hit with a $7 million penalty for operating an illegal payday lending scheme that violated credit rules and extracted over $91 million in fees. The court considered the directors' pursuit of legal advice when determining the penalties.

A substantial $7 million in fines has been imposed on companies and their directors involved in an illegal payday lending scheme that contravened credit laws and generated over $91 million in fees and charges. Cigno Australia and BSF Solutions, both based on the Gold Coast, have each been ordered to pay $3 million. The sole directors of these companies, Mark Swanepoel and Brenton Harrison, have also been personally fined $500,000 each.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) took legal action after the scheme was found to have breached credit laws concerning fees and charges. While ASIC highlighted $60.5 million in payments to related companies, the court, based on company financial statements, determined the joint profits for the two lending entities to be $3.7 million. ASIC chairman Joe Longo emphasized the regulator's commitment to combating predatory lending and ensuring accountability for individuals and corporations. This legal action is part of a long-standing series of regulatory challenges against entities linked to this lending operation, spanning over a decade. Stephanie Tonkin, chief executive of the Consumer Action Law Centre, commented that while the $7 million penalty is significant and intended to deter future misconduct, she questions its sufficiency given the prolonged nature of the saga and the widespread harm caused to consumers. However, she acknowledged the considerable importance of the directors being held personally liable for their actions. The companies operated a No Upfront Charge Loan Model, and the court was informed that nearly $90 million in fees were levied between July 2022 and May 2024. Cigno Australia offered loans ranging from $50 to $1,000, including Centrelink and payday loans, with its website prominently advertising emergency cash solutions. Mr. Swanepoel, in his defense, disputed claims that the company targeted vulnerable individuals, stating instead that its marketing was aimed at all consumers. Justice Ian Jackman characterized the contraventions as serious, resulting in substantial loss and harm to consumers, with no evidence of remediation or remorse. However, the court considered the fact that both directors had sought legal counsel from a national law firm, Piper Alderman, following prior regulatory issues. This proactive step, Justice Jackman inferred, indicated a genuine belief by the directors that they were navigating complex and uncertain legal territory and a desire to act lawfully. While this legal advice did not fully absolve them of liability, it was deemed a significant factor in mitigating the penalty that would otherwise have been imposed. The court heard that company records indicated profits of $1.5 million for Cigno and $2.2 million for BSF, figures not contested by ASIC. Although ASIC pointed to substantial payments made to companies associated with the directors, Justice Jackman noted that the nature of these payments was not fully explored and could potentially include dividends or payments for services rendered. He further observed that there was no direct evidence of personal financial gain by either director. The court determined that focusing on the net profits of the companies was an appropriate measure of the benefits derived, and the penalty needed to be sufficiently deterrent and impactful. ASIC had argued for substantial penalties against the directors to prevent future breaches of credit laws. Justice Jackman accepted the realistic possibility of future contraventions but suggested that Mr. Harrison and Mr. Swanepoel would likely seek expert legal advice before engaging in any further credit-related activities, ensuring compliance with the law





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Payday Lending Credit Laws ASIC Fines Consumer Protection

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