From 1 November, new aged care residents can again choose to pay a lump sum refundable accommodation deposit, daily payment or a combination while awaiting means assessment, reversing a 2025 reform that forced daily payments and created costly pension problems.

From 1 November, new aged care residents can again choose how they pay for their accommodation while waiting for a means assessment. They may pay by lump sum refundable accommodation deposit, daily payment, or a combination of both.

This restores a choice that the 2025 aged care reforms had removed. The 2025 reforms had removed an important choice for new residents. Those who had not completed a means assessment, or who declared themselves as means not disclosed, were unable to pay a lump sum refundable accommodation deposit (RAD). Instead, they were forced to pay a daily accommodation payment (DAP).

Also read Butler in talks with Greens to bring aged care rebate changes back to Senate

Dap Costs Create Financial Dilemma

The DAP is calculated using a government-set interest rate, currently 8.51 per cent, on any unpaid RAD. For someone with a $750,000 RAD, that means paying around $175 a day, or $5300 a month, pending their means assessment. It created an expensive dilemma for residents. Residents could either pay thousands of dollars in daily payments or declare themselves means not disclosed so they could pay the RAD.

Advertisement

But being means not disclosed makes you liable for the maximum means-tested fees. For many residents, the problem was not confined to just the cost of aged care. The inability to pay the RAD was also negatively affecting pension payments. Consider a couple, one moving into aged care, with $750,000 in the bank, ready to pay a RAD.

While waiting for their means assessment, they pay $175 a day in daily accommodation payments. The money in the bank also reduces their age pension by $2250 a fortnight. Once their assessment is completed, the means-tested hotelling and non-clinical care contributions will be $39 a day. If they declare themselves means not disclosed, they can pay the RAD and avoid the DAPs and the reduction in their age pension, saving almost $10,200 a month.

Means Not Disclosed Means Higher Fees

But there is a catch. They have to pay the maximum means-tested fees of $132 a day, rather than $39. If they crunch all the numbers, they will see that they are still better off by about $3000 a month. The situation was both complex and costly.

But finally, sense has prevailed. From 1 November, residents can again choose to pay their accommodation by lump sum, daily payment or a combination of both while waiting for their means assessment. Of course, paying a RAD is not the right decision for everyone. The money is tied up in the aged care home while you live there.

Advertisement

Retention Fees And Pension Impacts Matter

A retention fee of 2 per cent a year applies for up to five years. If selling the family home to pay the RAD, there is a lot more that you need to consider, including the pension and aged care means test concessions you are giving up. How you pay for your aged care accommodation is a big financial decision. It is a decision that can affect your pension, other aged care fees, cash flow and your estate planning wishes.

Now that choice has been restored, choose wisely. Rachel Lane is author of the bestselling book Aged Care, Who Cares? and Downsizing Made Simple with fellow finance expert Noel Whittaker. Advice given in this article is general in nature and not intended to influence readers decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.