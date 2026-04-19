Payne Dominates Christchurch Round with Back-to-Back Wins; Kostecki and Mostert Collide in Dramatic Finish

Reigning Bathurst 1000 champion Matt Payne secured commanding back-to-back victories at the historic first round in Christchurch, extending his winning streak. The dramatic conclusion saw a collision between championship leader Brodie Kostecki and Chaz Mostert, impacting the title race and ultimately leading to a penalty for Mostert and a change in championship standings.

Matt Payne , the current reigning champion of the prestigious Bathurst 1000, has delivered a dominant performance by securing consecutive victories to cap off the inaugural round of the championship held in Christchurch . Following his convincing win in the second 37-lap sprint race on Saturday, the talented Ford driver continued his impressive momentum in Sunday's main event, a demanding 200-kilometer endurance race.

Starting from pole position, Payne exhibited exceptional control and pace throughout the majority of the race, much to the delight of his home crowd, as he celebrated another significant triumph. He expressed his satisfaction with his car's performance and his ability to execute their race strategy perfectly. Payne described the race as ideal, acknowledging the presence of a couple of safety car interventions but emphasizing the sheer speed and enjoyment derived from the event, highlighting that his only two victories this season were achieved within a 24-hour period. However, the race was not without its dramatic moments. Payne had to navigate a late safety car period when fellow New Zealander Ryan Wood's Toyota unexpectedly stopped with just five laps remaining, prompting the deployment of the safety car. Wood, who had secured a victory in Taupo the previous week, was a strong contender for the coveted Jason Richards Trophy, awarded for the New Zealand rounds, but was left deeply disappointed by the mechanical failure. In a gripping conclusion to the race, reigning champion Chaz Mostert and championship leader Brodie Kostecki made contact. Kostecki was attempting to overtake Mostert in a bid to secure the trophy, particularly with Wood out of contention. Kostecki was aware of his points standing, being level with Triple Eight's Broc Feeney, and recognized the necessity of passing Mostert to clinch the trophy. However, Mostert's defensive maneuver blocked Kostecki's attempt, sending him spinning off track into the dirt. Mostert was promptly assessed a 30-second penalty for the incident. Reflecting on the collision, Kostecki commented on the unusual circumstances, particularly his recurring issue with that specific corner and finding himself in the dust. He conveyed his disappointment at not being able to secure the trophy and acknowledged the officials' decision regarding the penalty, stating he had little more to add. Kostecki also defended his earlier move on Mostert just a corner prior to their contact, adopting a measured perspective on aggressive racing early in the season. He explained that he had made a significant inside move, and while he believed Mostert might have seen him coming late, his attempt to turn in had already placed Kostecki sufficiently up the inside, leading to him being pushed onto the grass. Kostecki maintained that he did not force Mostert off the track on the exit and had left ample space. He reiterated his commitment to avoiding collisions and expressed relief that no serious incidents occurred, accepting that such outcomes are part of racing. Kostecki concluded by emphasizing his focus on improvement, noting that it was only the fourth round and the championship would not conclude until the Sunday in Adelaide. As a result of the penalty, Kostecki finished the race in 18th place, with Mostert consequently finishing 17th. This outcome also saw Broc Feeney overtake Kostecki in the overall championship standings. Earlier in the weekend, Kai Allen achieved his first Supercars victory, while Kostecki had already secured his fifth win of the season. The Christchurch schedule was expanded with an additional sprint race due to the cancellation of the final race in Taupo, which was necessitated by the cyclone that affected the North Island the previous week. This adjustment meant that the Christchurch round offered the highest number of points available in any Supercars round in 25 years. Supercars reported a total attendance of 65,806 at Ruapuna Raceway over the three days, bringing the combined attendance for the New Zealand double-header, including the Taupo round, to 95,368. This figure highlights the significant public interest and engagement with the Supercars championship in New Zealand





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