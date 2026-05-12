PCOS Renamed PMOS to Emphasize Complexity and Risk Factors

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has been renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) to convey the long-term, multifaceted nature of the condition. The new name will bring awareness to the potential complications and increased risks associated with PCOS, empowering individuals and healthcare providers to manage and address these issues effectively.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is being renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) to reflect the long-term, complex nature of the condition, which can lead to symptoms such as irregular or no periods, irregular ovulation, extra facial or body hair, acne, weight gain, and hair loss from the head.

The original name derived from a common feature of the condition - polycystic ovaries - but it is misleading, as not all individuals with PCOS have cysts in their ovaries. The development of polycystic ovaries is associated with an overproduction of androgens, which can be caused by an imbalance between follicle-stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone, as well as insulin resistance and excess body weight





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PCOS Renamed as PMOS After Decades-Long CampaignAfter more than a decade of global consultation, experts have finally agreed on the name Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) to replace the misleading name PCOS, which caused confusion and delayed diagnosis. The new name aims to better reflect the complexity of the condition and its various impacts on the body, including the endocrine and metabolic systems.

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