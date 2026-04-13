Pearson: Athletics Merger to Usher in Golden Era for Australian Track and Field

Former Olympic champion Sally Pearson believes the merger of Little Athletics and Athletics Australia will create a golden era for Australian track and field, with a focus on supporting athletes financially and fostering a strong pathway to the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

As sprint sensations Gout Gout and Lachlan Kennedy strive for sporting greatness, former Olympian Sally Pearson believes the merger of Little Athletics and Athletics Australia will create a more successful future for Australian track and field. Pearson, who secured gold in the women's 100 metres hurdles at the London 2012 Games, highlights the significance of this union, particularly with the Brisbane 2032 Olympics on the horizon.

While Australia eagerly anticipates a potential first men's gold medal in sprinting with the emergence of Gout and Kennedy, Pearson emphasizes that the merger will cultivate a larger pool of potential podium finishers. The Australian Little Athletics Championships are currently underway in Brisbane, and preparations are being finalized for the merger to be completed on April 20. This integration will streamline the high-performance pathways, uniting junior and senior ranks and creating a more cohesive system for athlete development. Pearson is convinced that the merger will revolutionize financial support for a wider group of athletes, empowering them to pursue their Olympic dreams in the lead-up to the 2032 Games. She stated that the combined funding and support from the two entities will be instrumental in creating a clear path for athletes transitioning into the senior ranks. While financial resources are always a challenge, Pearson acknowledges that the merger represents a significant step towards assisting athletes financially. At the recent national championships, Gout made history by becoming the first Australian to break the 20-second barrier in the 200m sprint, demonstrating exceptional talent, particularly given his age. Aidan Murphy also achieved this feat, further highlighting the potential within Australian sprinting. The focus now shifts to nurturing these young athletes and guiding them toward realizing their full potential, a mission that has given Pearson a new purpose since retiring from her competitive career. She currently serves as an ambassador for Coles, the naming-rights partner of Little Athletics. Pearson has embraced new opportunities since retiring, understanding the challenges of leaving behind a significant part of her identity. While the gold medal will forever define her, she has actively pursued new chapters in her life, demonstrating her versatility beyond the track. Social media provides athletes with valuable platforms to secure endorsement deals, exemplified by Gout's multimillion-dollar agreement with Adidas. Pearson herself secured her first sponsorship with Adidas at the age of 17, and recalls how her mother worked multiple jobs to support her athletic aspirations. Pearson came from a modest background, making it difficult to finance travel and competition-related expenses. However, she views her family's efforts as a choice, acknowledging the sacrifices made to achieve her goals. The federal government has allocated $489 million for high-performance sport across the initial two years of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics cycle, with a portion of this funding supporting over 950 athletes in 2024-25. However, many Australian athletes still face financial difficulties, struggling to cover the costs of training, travel, and competition. Cook, who supports athletes' fundraising efforts and connects them with potential sponsors, is concerned that athletes may be lost without further financial support. The Brisbane 2032 organizing committee's value of making the Games worthwhile for all stakeholders raises questions regarding the economic benefits for the athletes, especially given the significant projected economic benefits for the city. Cook suggests the economic value of the Games must be shared more equitably with the athletes to foster a supportive and thriving environment for the next generation of Australian Olympians





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