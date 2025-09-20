Pendlebury and Berry Suffer Injuries in Crucial Match, Casting Doubt on Season Prospects

Collingwood's Scott Pendlebury and Brisbane's Jarrod Berry were forced off the field due to injuries, impacting their teams' performance in the critical game. The veteran Pendlebury suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter, potentially ending his season. Berry sustained a shoulder injury in the second term. The injuries present a significant challenge for both teams as they navigate the remainder of the match and prepare for future games.

In a devastating turn of events for Collingwood , veteran Scott Pendlebury was forced out of the game early with a lower leg injury, casting a shadow over his team's chances in the crucial match. The 37-year-old, a legend of the sport, was playing his 425th career game when he was substituted just five minutes into the first quarter.

He initially went down to the rooms for assessment and briefly reappeared, only to be officially ruled out of the game, dealing a significant blow to the Magpies' hopes. This unfortunate incident marked Pendlebury's 33rd career final and his ninth preliminary final appearance, adding to the gravity of the situation for both the player and the team. The severity of the injury has led to considerable speculation about his availability for future matches, with the possibility of this being the end of his season. This leaves a huge hole in the Collingwood lineup, given his leadership, experience, and on-field impact. Fans and pundits alike are anxiously awaiting further details on the nature and extent of Pendlebury's injury, as the club prepares for the rest of the season without their key player.\Adding to the injury woes, Brisbane Lions also suffered a setback when Jarrod Berry had to be taken off the field during the second quarter due to a shoulder injury. Berry, known to have a history of shoulder issues, sustained the injury in a seemingly innocuous incident, falling to the ground after a contest. This injury further complicates the dynamics of the game and puts pressure on the Lions' squad as they are forced to re-strategize and adapt to the loss of one of their key players. The shoulder injury brings its own set of concerns, and the medical team will need to assess the extent of the damage, which has left the Lions with a challenge ahead. The absence of both Pendlebury and Berry significantly impacts the flow of the game, requiring adjustments in team tactics and player roles. These injuries not only affect the current game but also cast a long shadow over the potential outcomes and future performances of both teams. The loss of these experienced players is a significant blow to both Collingwood and Brisbane, creating a crucial need for the remaining players to step up and fill the void.\Fox Footy's boundary rider, Alastair Lynch, confirmed that Pendlebury's injury was related to a tight calf that prompted the substitution, but reporter Jon Ralph suggested the situation might be more serious than a precautionary measure. Ralph indicated that Pendlebury’s season could be over based on his observations and his difficulty moving around on the field, painting a grim picture of the injury's severity. This diagnosis contrasts with the initial communication from Collingwood's social media channels that downplayed the seriousness of the injury. The implications are profound, as it would mean a premature end to Pendlebury's season, and potentially his career, given his age and the nature of the injury. The uncertainty surrounding the exact nature of the injury adds to the tension and anticipation among fans and the media. The focus now shifts to how both Collingwood and Brisbane will react to these major losses, and what adjustments they will need to make to adapt to the changed circumstances. The game's outcome could well be decided by how each team copes with the loss of such pivotal players, and the decisions made by coaches in response





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Injuries Scott Pendlebury Jarrod Berry Collingwood Brisbane Lions Lower Leg Injury Shoulder Injury Game Impact Preliminary Final

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL teams: Collingwood youngster Wil Parker axed as Jeremy Howe’s return confirmed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

AFL preliminary finals teams, expert tips: Both MCG blockbusters could draw 95,000-plus. Here’s how the sides will lookThe teams have been announced for the two preliminary finals expected to pack out the MCG this weekend.

Read more »

Parents’ emotional plea after newborn’s hospital deathA couple who lost their daughter to an undiagnosed heart defect hours after her birth hope an inquest can ensure other babies don’t suffer a similar fate.

Read more »

Pendlebury's Injury & Cox's Clash: Early Drama in Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions ClashThe Collingwood Magpies and Brisbane Lions clash saw early drama as Mason Cox's opening goal was followed by a clash. Scott Pendlebury was subbed out with a calf injury, a major blow for the Magpies. Zac Bailey's performance and the Lions' momentum amplified the tension at the MCG, setting the stage for a high-stakes game.

Read more »

Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions AFL LIVE: Pies shellshocked after Pendlebury subbed out through injuryThe 2025 AFL season is close to reaching a pinnacle. Will it be Collingwood or Brisbane Lions who take on Geelong in next week’s grand final? Follow our live coverage of Saturday’s preliminary final.

Read more »

Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions AFL LIVE: Pies shellshocked after Pendlebury subbed out through injuryThe 2025 AFL season is close to reaching a pinnacle. Will it be Collingwood or Brisbane Lions who take on Geelong in next week’s grand final? Follow our live coverage of Saturday’s preliminary final.

Read more »